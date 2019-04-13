Open Forum: April 13, 2019

Posted on 12:01 am, April 13, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

15 Responses to Open Forum: April 13, 2019

  1. Rossini
    #2986397, posted on April 13, 2019 at 12:04 am

    so early and nobody about!

  3. Rossini
    #2986400, posted on April 13, 2019 at 12:05 am

    Melbourne Storm had a scrappy win over the Cowboys tonight!

  4. Rossini
    #2986402, posted on April 13, 2019 at 12:06 am

    Good to see the Titans beat Penrith!

  5. Rossini
    #2986405, posted on April 13, 2019 at 12:09 am

    Credlin was crap tonight!

  6. Rossini
    #2986407, posted on April 13, 2019 at 12:10 am

    talking crap to myself so I’m off!

  7. Mr Rusty
    #2986411, posted on April 13, 2019 at 12:12 am

    …errgh
    …Top tentieth. This will be a thoroughly shit day. Can see it already.

  8. Rossini
    #2986412, posted on April 13, 2019 at 12:15 am

    Must be if you and i are holding centre stage

  9. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2986413, posted on April 13, 2019 at 12:15 am

    I’m here Rossini, and now I’m not. Going to bed.

    Amuse yourself, alternatively slash your throat, with the vid Sinc has just put up.
    Check out too the ones Pyrmonter has linked to in the thread. Same guy, better vids.

  10. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2986414, posted on April 13, 2019 at 12:16 am

    Tenth. Not a lucky number if you’re in a disfavoured Roman legion.
    They were serious about decimation.

  12. Steve trickler
    #2986422, posted on April 13, 2019 at 12:49 am

    Nice work, Wilson.



  13. Overburdened
    #2986423, posted on April 13, 2019 at 12:53 am

    I’d like to thank mindfree on the old thread for having me follow the crumb trail on YouTube to It’s All Over Now by the Rolling Stones.

    Mick Jagger has just had his CABAgs done leading to the cancellation of some concerts.

    He really should be dead already.

    And Keith.

    I remember going to their Voodoo Lounge tour because I thought that they would be close to winding up.

    That was around 30 years ago.

  14. Rossini
    #2986424, posted on April 13, 2019 at 12:56 am

    Definitely off to bed now. Goodnight all still up reading as I usually do before hitting the light switch!

  15. Overburdened
    #2986425, posted on April 13, 2019 at 1:00 am

    I the clip I saw on YouTube Brian Jones was playing, so it was before the pool incident.

    Jagger is a fair guitarist.

    I think the key to his success as a frontman was his overcompensation because he wasn’t allowed to play, leading to his weird gyrations that got the chicks going.

    IMO he always wanted to be Keith.

    OAO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.