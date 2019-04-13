Windwatch 13 April

Not much from the wind factories over the last 24 hours, from 5 to 15% of capacity maxing under 1GW. Gas, hydro and black coal ramped up but see how it does without Liddell (2GW) on a day with more demand.
-
Much money for little! Smart money getting it from gullible people.
And the mindless fools continue to vote for this! Australia deserves what it will get.
https://anero.id/energy/wind-energy
It will be better when shorten rakes over the wind will blow at the right speed to power his EVs .
Its going to be interesting seeing hiw this fiasco ends up ,politicans and cronies swinging from gibbets ?