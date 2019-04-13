Windwatch 13 April

Posted on 11:57 am, April 13, 2019 by Rafe Champion

Not much from the wind factories over the last 24 hours, from 5 to 15% of capacity maxing under 1GW. Gas, hydro and black coal ramped up but see how it does without Liddell (2GW) on a day with more demand.

4 Responses to Windwatch 13 April

  1. stackja
    #2986734, posted on April 13, 2019 at 12:06 pm

    Much money for little! Smart money getting it from gullible people.

  2. Iva Right
    #2986741, posted on April 13, 2019 at 12:11 pm

    And the mindless fools continue to vote for this! Australia deserves what it will get.

  4. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2986845, posted on April 13, 2019 at 2:29 pm

    It will be better when shorten rakes over the wind will blow at the right speed to power his EVs .
    Its going to be interesting seeing hiw this fiasco ends up ,politicans and cronies swinging from gibbets ?

