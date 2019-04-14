John Constantine: The State must now double down on failure and tax, then ban, plastic

I see 60 minutes tonight are doing an expose on the crashing failure of plastic recycling, and the futility of washing your empty plastic containers for your futile council recycling bins.
The suspicion that Australian plastic is dumped at sea or burnt by cartels stripping the waste and recycling fees has been strong for a while. This deindustrialisation rort is failing, so will we now see the left using their bully pulpits to call for a punitive plastic tax, or an outright ban?
Taxes and ban on many items makes sense to them.
BS expects more taxes so no disagreement. Greens will be ecstatic.
If they ban plastic then all the craft potters and glass blowers will be part of new…sorry old industries.
I’m not sure where the Greens and the other Leftist dogooders/nanny state adherents get the idea that taxing something eliminates it from use. Do they never study history?
Mind you, we’ve never washed a single item that’s gone into the recycle bin. We like to save water. 🙂
I put everything in the bin with the red lid. We haven’t recycled in years, since it became obvious as a scam. Why would you bother, when 98% of plastic refuse comes from 7 Asian rivers?
Plastic is light, inexpensive and makes for marvellous packaging that does much to minimise food losses. Recycling it is expensive and difficult. A better solution is to recover energy from it by incineration. Two such WtE facilities have received environmental approval in Perth – the 400,000 tpa Phoenix plant; and the 300,000 tpa HZI – New Energy facility.
Plus, every day there is another discarded shopping trolley from the local Coles in our street. Worse than plastic.
Why we dont burn all these effectively valueless products in well built and controlled high temperature incinerators is beyond me. At least harvest a bit of energy, cut transport and loses/leakage, perhaps even recover some metals, sterilize the lot. Its so simple, Boy Scouts were taught this decades ago. Burn, bash & bury.
The more these clowns stuff up the more important it is to put Every sitting MP last on your ballot paper ,53 seats are held by a mere 2,00 or less preference votes we should be anle to turf a few out of their grasping careers .
Got news from the ALA ,now renamed Yellow Vests Australia ,part of their programme is abolishing career politicians ,something cats know I have been advocating for some time ,good to see common sense emerging from the filthy smelly swamp our politics has become .
Penn & Teller: Bullshit! Season 2 Episode 5 — Recycling.
They explained this in 2004. Very little has changed, perhaps some metal recycling is more worthwhile now that copper and aluminium are more expensive, on the other hand the labour costs are also higher cancelling that out again.