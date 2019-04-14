John Constantine: The State must now double down on failure and tax, then ban, plastic

I see 60 minutes tonight are doing an expose on the crashing failure of plastic recycling, and the futility of washing your empty plastic containers for your futile council recycling bins.

The suspicion that Australian plastic is dumped at sea or burnt by cartels stripping the waste and recycling fees has been strong for a while. This deindustrialisation rort is failing, so will we now see the left using their bully pulpits to call for a punitive plastic tax, or an outright ban?