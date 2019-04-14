Some people said something

Posted on 12:00 am, April 14, 2019 by Steve Kates

And from Omar’s colleague: Rashida Tlaib On Omar’s Disgusting 9/11 Remarks: She’s Just Speaking Truth.

They provide a major public service in alerting those who are capable of being alerted to the kinds of ideas that are harboured among the left. We either learn from it, or help them steamroll through our culture and civilisation and replace what we have with one of their own devising.

 

2 Responses to Some people said something

  1. BrettW
    #2987185, posted on April 14, 2019 at 12:17 am

    Steve,
    You might think the meme on latest Week in Pictures about the Crusades (ie. some people did something etc.) could match well with the NY Post cover.

  2. C.L.
    #2987194, posted on April 14, 2019 at 12:56 am

    How much is Trump paying all these suddenly prominent Democrat crazies?

