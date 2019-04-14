Is this really funny? She is one of two Senators from New York and is running for President. This should truly frighten you, as much for the lack of attention this has received from the media as for her outright ignorance and stupidity. All this supposed concern with Presidents having their finger on the nuclear button, but then this: John Bolton ridicules Kirsten Gillibrand’s talk of ‘tactile nuclear weapons’.

“The presidential campaign is underway. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand ventured into strategic matters at a town hall in Dover,” Hewitt said, introducing the clip. “When you say you want to develop low-yield nuclear weapons that are tactile, what you’re saying is you want to use them. Now, the military will make an argument to say, ‘Oh, this is just again to make, we have to have an equal threat. And this, if it’s usable, then it’s a better threat.’ I just found that is not believable,” Gillibrand said. “So I opposed the entire defense bill because of that one provision. So if I am president, I am going to make sure we unwind that completely, and I don’t think we should be trying to create tactile nuclear weapons.” Bolton burst into laughter. “Tactile nuclear weapons?” he spluttered. “Well, I was unfamiliar with the concept, Mr. Ambassador,” Hewitt said. A mirthful Bolton responded, “I have to say, I was unfamiliar with it as well. I wonder what Sen. Gillibrand knows that I don’t.”

Sure it’s funny in a macabre kind of way, but if this does not terrify you about our future, what would? Her aim is to be the leader of the West in our defence of our way of life against others who would destroy it in a heartbeat if they could. Beyond this, what else does she know nothing about since her ignorance seems to be deep and vast.

How ignorant would a Democrat have to be for the media to start spreading cautious words about whether they should be elected? From the evidence we have, no such level of ignorance exists.