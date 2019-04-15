Bannon on the winning Trump agenda

h/t hzhousewife, not a short video, a brilliant backgrounder of the way Trump used three key themes to rouse the resistance of lower middle America to defy the New Class and regain the high ground: illegal immigrants, jobs and getting out of wasteful foreign wars. And the way he held the high ground in office by reaching out to the minorities to defy the International Deep State and bring the country back together.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

