Bannon on the winning Trump agenda

Posted on 4:50 pm, April 15, 2019 by Rafe Champion

 

h/t hzhousewife, not a short video, a brilliant backgrounder of the way Trump used three key themes to rouse the resistance of lower middle America to defy the New Class and regain the high ground: illegal immigrants, jobs and getting out of wasteful foreign wars. And the way he held the high ground in office by reaching out to the minorities to defy the International Deep State and bring the country back together.

2 Responses to Bannon on the winning Trump agenda

  2. bemused
    #2988384, posted on April 15, 2019 at 5:18 pm

    And this is what’s happening in the glorious state of California: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSrQ7wJC1Yc.

    Blue Collar Logic is a pretty good YouTube channel.

