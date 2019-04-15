David Bidstrup on Yuri Bezmenov

Recently I discovered Yuri Bezmenov, a KGB operative who defected to the USA in 1970. Rather than repeat his life story anyone interested should read his Wikipedia article.
His function with the KGB was to assist in the subversion of countries through a 4 stage process of demoralisation, destabilisation, crisis and the emergence of the “new order”. A “you tube” search for “Yuri Bezmenov” will yield a trove of videos done in the eighties where he expands on the KGB processes used to subvert and brainwash nations.
Given the state of Australia at present, with “activists” telling us how we should live his story is interesting. It is also interesting in the context of the “climate change” debacle that seems to be getting stronger every day.
Bezmenov refers to the “useful idiots” that are recruited to further the socialist/Marxist cause and we need not look far to find them here – think Get Up and the Greens along with the plethora of “independent” candidates who are supported by Get Up and the vested interests in renewable energy.
He states that the stage of demoralisation is complete when the truth no longer matters – his words below sum up the current impasse on climate change:
As I mentioned before, exposure to true information does not matter anymore. A person who is demoralised is unable to assess true information. The facts tell him nothing, even if I shower him with information, with authentic proof, with documents and pictures. …he will refuse to believe it… That’s the tragedy of the situation of demoralisation.
I suggest we are at that point and that our triennial act of madness on May 18 will not change very much. It is galling that the task will be to choose the least dangerous of the offering.
Anyway, have a look at Mr Bezmenov. I found it interesting and hope you do as well.
We have sunk to a depth at which the first duty of intelligent men is to quote Orwell:
We have now sunk to a depth at which restatement of the obvious is the first duty of intelligent men.
It would have worked too … if it hadn’t been for that meddling Assange, and his nosy cat “Scoop the do do”.
Vote “1” for the eponymous Bull Shitten and his Australian Liars Party.
Yuri does!
I watched the Yuri videos man moons ago and have posted them on the cat, as have others.
It’s not about getting the message out to the already brainwashed, it’s about getting it out to the rest……………..who are still the majority.
It is also interesting in the context of the “climate change” debacle that seems to be getting stronger every day
Yep, that’s what I see and hear every day regardless of talk that it’s falling apart, the threads are unravelling or the scam has been exposed.
It’s a major belief with prophets even, and it doesn’t matter if and when they are wrong.
Their believers forgive and defend them because their behaviour is acceptable, it is for the greater good.
I am more and more inclined to just go deep and stay there.
“In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” – Orwell (apocryphal)
With kids in school now indoctrinated by wall-to-wall leftist propaganda, and no longer being taught the tools to sort truth from lies, we truly now live in a time of universal deceit. The cost for openly going against the leftist ideology is to lose your job, be censored, persecuted, banned from social media and unpersoned.
Up The Workers!
#2987971, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:15 am
Or “vote 1 Photios Party – we’re only 99.999999999% as bad as Labor!”
Another Yuri:
And