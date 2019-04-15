David Bidstrup on Yuri Bezmenov

Recently I discovered Yuri Bezmenov, a KGB operative who defected to the USA in 1970. Rather than repeat his life story anyone interested should read his Wikipedia article.

His function with the KGB was to assist in the subversion of countries through a 4 stage process of demoralisation, destabilisation, crisis and the emergence of the “new order”. A “you tube” search for “Yuri Bezmenov” will yield a trove of videos done in the eighties where he expands on the KGB processes used to subvert and brainwash nations.

Given the state of Australia at present, with “activists” telling us how we should live his story is interesting. It is also interesting in the context of the “climate change” debacle that seems to be getting stronger every day.

Bezmenov refers to the “useful idiots” that are recruited to further the socialist/Marxist cause and we need not look far to find them here – think Get Up and the Greens along with the plethora of “independent” candidates who are supported by Get Up and the vested interests in renewable energy.

He states that the stage of demoralisation is complete when the truth no longer matters – his words below sum up the current impasse on climate change:

As I mentioned before, exposure to true information does not matter anymore. A person who is demoralised is unable to assess true information. The facts tell him nothing, even if I shower him with information, with authentic proof, with documents and pictures. …he will refuse to believe it… That’s the tragedy of the situation of demoralisation.

I suggest we are at that point and that our triennial act of madness on May 18 will not change very much. It is galling that the task will be to choose the least dangerous of the offering.

Anyway, have a look at Mr Bezmenov. I found it interesting and hope you do as well.