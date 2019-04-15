Life Lessons from the Canberra School of Economics

Meet the Jones family from Canberra. They are university educated and work for the government (where else?).
Last week, family patriarch John Jones went to the local club and spent half his income on the pokies and beer. Once intoxicated, John started buying beer for everyone he could see, regardless of whether he knew them or even if they drank beer. When John’s wife, Jane Jones, challenged John his profligate spending, John replied that it wasn’t spending; it was investing. There is no spending in Canberra, only investing.
Last week also, the Jones’ oldest son, Jack Jones got in trouble at school. Jack accosted another boy and forcibly took half of the other boys’ money. When the school challenged Jack about using force to take money from other people, Jack replied that he wasn’t taking other people’s money, but rather that he was achieving a “save” to his personal budget. Jack said that, in Canberra, taking money from other people is not theft, but rather a saving.
Tomorrow the Jones family matriarch, Jane plans to have a discussion with her boss; a discussion about her salary. She is unsatisfied with her salary and her 15% superannuation. The Jones’ family spending has increased faster than their income, so by simple arithmetic, Jane Jones has determined that her salary has been cut. In Canberra, the lack of an (pay) increase is a cut. Or otherwise, under investment in the future.
Welcome to the Canberra School of Economics.
This parable from TAKFAS is not only hilarious, but TRUE.
This is where libertarians fall down and make themselves unelectable.
Taxation is not theft or stealing. You may not like it, but it doesn’t make it theft.
Its like the idiots who think that taxing people is unconstitutional.
Get in the real world, make the case for lower taxes, and, who knows, people might even vote for you.
What are you talking about Fred. Where is there any mention of tax in this post?
But if you wish to go there, please advise what you would call taking something from another by force? Do you give your “contributions” to government voluntarily or at the threat of jail/asset confiscation?
Fred. You missed the point.
Politicians need to correctly identify their tax increases and justify them. Instead of euphemising the terminology eg “we are increasing the tax on ….” , instead of “ we are reducing tax expenditure on….”
I think TAKFAS’s main point was that taking money from someone else isn’t really “saving”.
But to address your comment, so-called “tax” can get to the point where it’s practically the equivalent of theft.
In the UK in the 70’s the top rate of tax was 98%. There would be negligible difference to the victims between having it stolen on the way to the bank or getting it safely to the bank and being taxed on it.
And in Sweden in the 70’s or 80’s the author of the Pippi Longstocking books got a tax bill for 103% of her income. She would actually have been better off if her publishers had embezzled her so she never derived it.
One party is about to issue a new “child equality” plan.
Under this plan every parent will pay child support to the government, equal to the current child support rates. The money from all the parents will then be distributed among the parents so every child has the same amount of money to raise them. After all why should a child of two doctors gets unequal benefits in umbringing compared to a child of two janitors? The new global child support system will fix this inequity.
And all the chillun will be granted Doctorates at the end of their 20 years of schooling….