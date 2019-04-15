Monday Forum: April 15, 2019

Posted on 12:00 pm, April 15, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

43 Responses to Monday Forum: April 15, 2019

  2. Speedbox
    #2988115, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:03 pm

    Hey! Where is everybody?

  3. Speedbox
    #2988116, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:05 pm

    (sighs. shuffles off).

  7. Exit Stage Right
    #2988126, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:12 pm

    I’m present Mr Sinc.

  8. C.L.
    #2988127, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:12 pm

    In a way, Inglis was another black football champion hounded out by our new morals campaigners.
    He got pinched on a piss-ant mid-range DD charge (no conviction was recorded) and the ARL stripped him of the Kangaroos captaincy.

  9. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2988129, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:12 pm

    Morning, all.

  10. OldOzzie
    #2988132, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:15 pm

    Tolerating religious diversity -The Australian Editorial

    Wallabies star Israel Folau is entitled to his views about the devil, hell and repentance with regard to “drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters”. However out of step with contemporary mores, many Christians, as well as followers of other faiths, hold similar views. Folau has the courage of his convictions, but critics might remind him of Christ’s words: “Judge not, that you be not judged.’’

    Last week, Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle and NSW Rugby Union CEO Andrew Hore said they wanted to make it clear Folau “does not speak for the game with his recent social media posts’’. While he was “entitled to his religious beliefs’’, they said, the way he expressed them was “inconsistent with the values of the sport’’. Fair enough. It would have been prudent to leave it there and get on with building up the code. But they made it clear that “in the absence of compelling mitigating factors, it is our intention to terminate his contract’’. In that case, as Wayne Smith writes today, Folau is likely to mount a legal defence on the grounds of alleged religious discrimination under national employment law. The process and the outcome, however it falls, is likely to be divisive and messy, raising important questions about the right to free speech.

    Barring Folau from the sport at which he excels could be regarded as religious persecution. Australians value tolerance and respect the rights of others to live as they choose. But, however objectionable, Folau’s views may be to many, they are not hate speech or vilification. Respect for diversity, as married gay MP Tim Wilson said last year, includes the need to respect a diversity of opinion.

  11. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2988133, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:15 pm

    I read today that there are 17.4 million Nazis in Britain.

    Rees-Mogg’s BLISTERING attack on ‘foolish’ Lammy after he compares Brexiteers to NAZIS

    Who knew? Meanwhile the Left in Finland has been given a serve.

    Finland’s STRONG warning to EU: Populist party makes HUGE GAINS in SHOCK election result

    The nationalist Finns Party narrowly avoided victory after taking 17.6 percent after more than 97 percent of votes were counted. They were narrowly pipped to the post by Finland’s leftist Social Democrat party (SDP), with leader Antti Rinne declaring victory after partial results showed his party winning by a tight margin with 17.8 percent.

    They’ve gone within a gnat’s whisker of being the largest party in the Finland Parliament. Yep, they’re Nazis too apparently. Projection is strong with the Left.

  13. mh
    #2988135, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:17 pm

    Cher gets it

    Cher
    @cher
    I Understand Helping struggling Immigrants,but MY CITY (Los Angeles) ISNT TAKING CARE OF ITS OWN.WHAT ABOUT THE 50,000+🇺🇸Citizens WHO LIVE ON THE STREETS.PPL WHO LIVE BELOW POVERTY LINE,& HUNGRY? If My State Can’t Take Care of Its Own(Many Are VETS)How Can it Take Care Of More
    4:14 AM · Apr 15, 2019

  14. Roger
    #2988136, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:18 pm

    Australians value tolerance and respect the rights of others to live as they choose.

    Alan Joyce is not Australian by birth or upbringing.

  15. Helen
    #2988137, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:19 pm

    Little Dick di Nitwit has send us another letter, our little secret, apparently. The call out for volunteers was so fantastic, in fact, ‘phenominal’ he is calling out for volunteers. And sorry if you have already offered to volunteer, please pass on volunteer request to five of your friends in the fight against big whatever, housing prices, polluting coal – Adani gets a special mention – and transition to renewable energy.

    I was reading somewhere that Electickery Bill’s leccy cars need 4 times as much copper as ordinary cars. How are the greens going to get that if big mining is dead to them?

  16. OldOzzie
    #2988139, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:20 pm

    Coal hard facts undermine Greens’ dreamworld

    Judith Sloan

    Greens’ leader Richard Di Natale yesterday outlined his party’s promise to shut down the coal industry by 2030. He is living in a complete dreamworld if he thinks Australia can be out of coal by 2030 and not face massive economic dislocation and lower living standards.

    Without this export income, we become unable to import at the current rate, including the inputs for his beloved renewable energy. And without coal, state and federal governments will be less able to provide services and help the less well-off.

    Let’s go through some salient facts about coal in Australia. We are the largest producer of high-quality coal in the world, with three-quarters of our coal production exported, mainly to Asia. The amount of coal produced and exported has been increasing strongly in recent years, rising from about 60 megatonnes of exports a decade ago to 100mt today.

    Coal is Australia’s highest export earner, just above iron ore. (Of course, iron ore makes no sense without coal.) In 2017-18, coal exports amounted to $66 billion. This figure is expected to be higher this financial year. The international prices of both coking and thermal coal have been rising since 2015, indicating ongoing strength in demand, particularly from Asia.

    Coalmining in Australia directly employs more than 80,000 workers in high-paying jobs. There are at least as many indirect jobs created, including at export ports.

    Coalmining is most prevalent in Queensland and NSW. Coal royalties are important to both state governments, particularly Queensland. This financial year, Queensland will earn more than $5bn in coal royalties. Were it not for these, the Queensland government would be in deep fiscal trouble.

    Coal is also important in supporting the federal budget through the flow of company tax receipts.

    This year’s budget papers noted that if the coking coal price were to remain elevated at current levels (compared with Treasury’s assumption of a fall in the price), an extra $600 million would be added to tax receipts next financial year and a further $1bn in the following one.

    While the start of the Adani mine in the Galilee Basin has been unforgivably delayed, two new coalmines have been approved in Queensland since 2015. Because the high-quality coal from Adani will replace high-emitting brown coal burnt in India to generate electricity, the net effect on world emissions would be positive. And it would provide the basis for large numbers of Indians being able to access electricity for the first time.

    Here’s the real kicker: even if Australia gets out of coal, it doesn’t mean the world’s use of coal will fall — it will just be sourced from inferior ore bodies in different countries.

    Contributing Economics Editor

    Judith Sloan is an economist and company director. She holds degrees from the University of Melbourne and the London School of Economics. She has held a number of government appointments, including Commissioner of the Productivity Commission; Commissioner of the Australian Fair Pay Commission; and Deputy Chairman of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

  17. C.L.
    #2988142, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:23 pm

    Zali Steggall is claiming Tony Abbott incited Captain GetUp! to poster-rape her.
    Video of the Captain’s assault.
    Report.

  18. bespoke
    #2988143, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:24 pm

    I may missed his point but disagree with Crowder we need more real life achievers as examples to counter the overly emotional embellished stories in the MSM.

  19. mh
    #2988144, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:27 pm

    OldOzzie
    #2988132, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:15 pm
    Tolerating religious diversity -The Australian Editorial

    Very disingenuous of the Oz to not mention that Izzy was responding to extreme progressivism. That being Tasmania making it optional to record a gender on a birth certificate.

    Tasmania makes gender optional on birth certificates after Liberal crosses floor
    https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-04-10/birth-certificate-gender-laws-pass-in-tasmania/10989170

  20. OldOzzie
    #2988145, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:27 pm

    Greens would push Labor hard left on climate policy

    The Australian Editorial

    12:00AM April 15, 2019

    Voters thinking of supporting Labor in the expectation or hope that the Senate would put the brakes on the party’s uncosted climate and electric vehicles policy or its tax measures that would cost voters $387 billion over a decade should take a reality check. Greens leader Richard Di Natale has again marked himself out as the head of a party of extremists, insisting the Greens would push a Shorten government hard on climate change, backing Labor’s planned tax increases and calling for even greater social spending on free universities and TAFE, housing and dental care.

    Displaying breathtaking disregard for economic security and jobs, Senator Di Natale had no compunction in advocating the demise of Australia’s biggest export industry, coal, which earned $66bn last year. In an ABC interview yesterday, he said Australia should transition away from burning and exporting coal by 2030. The Adani mine in Queensland’s Galilee basin “can’t be built’’, he argued, claiming the Coalition was “dragging its knuckles’’ and Labor “dragging its heels’’ on climate change. He said the Greens had “reached out to Bill Shorten’’ and would push Labor hard to do “what needs to be done’’ on climate policy.

    That is alarming. Labor’s climate policy is already wildly ambitious and has been released without costings. It aims for an emissions reduction target of 45 per cent on 2005 levels by 2030 and a 50 per cent renewable energy target. The costs of firms’ abatement efforts would affect profits, dividends, jobs and wages. Taxpayers and motorists would face indeterminate costs under Labor’s plan to subsidise EVs, which it wants built in Australia.

    The ideological tone of Senator Di Natale’s comments shows the Greens have not changed over the past decade, since the party voted down Kevin Rudd’s emissions trading scheme in 2009, claiming it did not go far enough. The Greens’ reckless disregard for the nation’s main export industry and the jobs it creates — that are the lifeblood of many families and towns in areas of high unemployment across regional Australia, especially in central and northern Queensland — is a reminder that it is a fringe protest party.

    At the outset of the first full week of the campaign, voters appear to be focusing on the main issues and the major parties. Taxation will be one of the main focuses of the campaign this week, with the release of tables showing that in 2024-25, all wage earners on more than $39,105 would be better off under the Coalition, with the benefits extending across the low and middle-income range.

    In an encouraging trend to emerge from the first Newspoll of the campaign, support for minor parties is in decline. The poll showed a lift in the primary vote for both the Coalition and Labor, with a slump in One Nation support to its lowest level since the 2016 election. After peaking at 11 per cent of the national primary vote less than two years ago, Pauline Hanson’s party has fallen to 4 per cent, with a striking two-point fall in the past fortnight.

    The One Nation collapse follows the funds-for-guns scandal, in which a One Nation staffer was recorded by broadcaster Al-Jazeera secretly offering to try to water down Australia’s gun laws in the hope of securing a $20 million donation from the US gun lobby.

    The Greens’ support is steady at 9 per cent, compared with 10.2 per cent at the last election. Despite their high-profile push in traditional blue-ribbon Liberal seats in Victoria such as Higgins and Kooyong, their main hunting ground remains the Senate. The electorate should be under no illusions about the Greens’ intention to push Labor as far left as possible on climate change, regardless of the costs.

  21. Knuckle Dragger
    #2988147, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:30 pm

    Zatara, 11.53 am;

    I suppose it’s not that surprising, now that I think about it. If these idiots up here don’t think the Chinese will backdoor the software they’re installing on our behalf they’re even stupider than I thought.

    As mole indicated, if you’d said this five years ago you’d be sent straight to the nutbin.

    The thing that troubles me most is that no one has mentioned what the consequences may be for anyone jumping their ‘virtual fence’, and more importantly who qualifies to be virtually fenced off in the first place.

    Fenced off for what? Who decides who’s fenced out, and for how long? What happens to virtual fence offenders?

    There are questions, but no answers. Interesting to note as well that the NT government decided not to tell everyone else they’d leased the entire Port of Darwin to the Chinese for 99 years until well after the ink was dry on the contract.

    The same has happened here. It’s the slippery slope we’re already on, and I’m not sure if there’s a turnback point.

  22. Roger
    #2988150, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:33 pm

    Steggall said the group Advance Australia “are all members of the Liberal party” and they “openly endorse Tony Abbott”.

    She evidently thinks that’s a crime, or should be…?

  23. mh
    #2988152, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    Donald J. Trump

    @realDonaldTrump
    Everyone is asking how Tiger played yesterday. The answer is Great! He was long, straight & putted fantastically well. He shot a 64. Tiger is back & will be winning Majors again! Not surprisingly, Jack also played really well. His putting is amazing! Jack & Tiger like each other.

    154K
    7:14 AM – Feb 4, 2019

  24. cuckoo
    #2988153, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    Having seen the new Vic government ad about not hassling, er, women, I have only one question. Is that a tranny on the train?

  25. Fisky
    #2988154, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:40 pm

    The LDP have lost the NSW upper house election. Latham elected instead, with a massive below the line personal vote.

  26. Fisky
    #2988155, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    Any sign of m0nster? He’s been very quiet since Muellerween!

  27. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2988156, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:42 pm

    I’m waiting for Tim Wilson to bring out his new Coloring Inbetween The Lines With Israel Coloring Book.
    At taxpayers expense of course.

  28. Habib
    #2988157, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:42 pm

    Under 30 and not been ’round for ages.

  29. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2988159, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    The LDP have lost the NSW upper house election. Latham elected instead, with a massive below the line personal vote.

    This is a big Blow for Bowtie Lovers, but a big Boon for Uber loving Taxi haters.

  30. OldOzzie
    #2988160, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    NSW upper house: One Nation picks up second seat, David Leyonhjelm misses out

    Andrew Clennell
    NSW Political Editor


    One Nation under Mark Latham has won two seats in the NSW upper house and will form a conservative coalition to hold the balance of power with the Christian Democrats and Shooters, Fishers and Farmers.

    Keep Sydney Open’s Tyson Koh and Liberal Democrat David Leyonhjelm missed out on a spot after being one of five candidates from minor parties fighting to two different spots.

    Overall, after the final NSW Legislative Council preferences distribution this morning from the March 23 state election, the Coalition won eight seats (taking their number to 17), Labor won seven seats (taking their number to 14), the Greens two (four); the Shooters Fishers and Farmers one (two), One Nation’s Mark Latham one, Animal Justice Party 1 (2).

    The Christian Democrats have 1 seat, with Paul Green missing out.

    Because Premier Gladys Berejiklian has nominated Liberal John Ajaka as the President, the Coalition need five crossbenchers to get legislation up if Labor opposes it.

    Ms Berejiklian told The Weekend Australian on Saturday that she believed there was a lot she could achieve without legislation.

    One Nation’s Rod Roberts was elected in the 21st and last spot and Animal Justice’s Emma hurst was also elected. – Bummer

    The result means it is likely Ms Berejiklian would need the support of One Nation, the Shootets and CDP Fred Nile to get laws though.

  31. bespoke
    #2988161, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:48 pm

    Fisky
    #2988155, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:41 pm
    Any sign of m0nster? He’s been very quiet since Muellerween!

    He’s been replaced by and older rake master with a lot less dignity.

  32. calli
    #2988162, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:49 pm

    What is this “my city” Cher speaks of? Didn’t she tweet that from Canada?

    She promised to move there in 2016 if Trump won the presidency.

    Did she lie?

  33. Mak Siccar
    #2988163, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:52 pm

    Hhhhhmm! Does this sound familiar?

    Gove’s bottle-deposit scheme is a bad idea
    It would be costly, time-consuming and, no, it won’t save the turtles.

    CHRIS SNOWDON
    15th April 2019

    Gove’s bottle-deposit scheme is a bad idea

    TopicsPOLITICS UK

    No one can accuse Michael Gove of twiddling his thumbs at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA). Busy as one of his beloved bees, he has launched a range of initiatives in the past two years, most of which involve banning things.

    In February, DEFRA launched a public consultation on whether the government should set up a mandatory bottle-deposit scheme, one of Gove’s favourite ideas. If it becomes law, you will pay a 10-20p deposit on any drink sold in a disposable can or bottle, which you will be able to reclaim at a reverse vending machine or manual take-back point.

    Seemingly inspired by David Attenborough’s Blue Planet II documentary, Gove has often pointed to ocean pollution as the justification for this policy.

    ‘We can be in no doubt that plastic is wreaking havoc on our marine environment – killing dolphins, choking turtles and degrading our most precious habitats’, Gove says. ‘It is absolutely vital we act now to tackle this threat and curb the millions of plastic bottles a day that go unrecycled.’

    ‘We have already banned harmful microbeads and cut plastic-bag use, and now we want to take action on plastic bottles to help clean up our oceans’, he says.

    Plastic pollution of the oceans is certainly a problem, but it is far from clear that a deposit system for beverage bottles in Britain would alleviate it. Ten rivers transport 88 to 95 per cent of all the plastic found in the oceans. Eight of them are in Asia. The other two are in Africa.

    Read the rest of the article here:
    https://www.spiked-online.com/2019/04/15/goves-bottle-deposit-scheme-is-a-bad-idea/

  34. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2988165, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:54 pm

    She promised to move there in 2016 if Trump won the presidency.

    IIRC, there was a list of the ‘celebrities” who were going to leave for Canada if Trump won?

  36. Cassie of Sydney
    #2988167, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:56 pm

    “mh
    #2988135, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:17 pm
    Cher gets it

    Cher
    @cher
    I Understand Helping struggling Immigrants,but MY CITY (Los Angeles) ISNT TAKING CARE OF ITS OWN.WHAT ABOUT THE 50,000+🇺🇸Citizens WHO LIVE ON THE STREETS.PPL WHO LIVE BELOW POVERTY LINE,& HUNGRY? If My State Can’t Take Care of Its Own(Many Are VETS)How Can it Take Care Of More
    4:14 AM · Apr 15, 2019”

    I thought Cher had moved to Canada.

  38. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2988169, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:58 pm

    Shamima Begum is on legal aid despite being stripped of UK citizenship: Fury as jihodi bride’s legal fees are paid by taxpayers

    From the “Daily Mail.”

  39. Leigh Lowe
    #2988170, posted on April 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm

    calli

    #2988162, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:49 pm

    What is this “my city” Cher speaks of? Didn’t she tweet that from Canada?

    She promised to move there in 2016 if Trump won the presidency.

    Steady on.
    She’s got a lot of fishnets and g-strings to pack.

  40. Fisky
    #2988171, posted on April 15, 2019 at 1:01 pm

    TWO upper house seats for One Nation and 2 Shooters. Great election!

  42. twostix
    #2988174, posted on April 15, 2019 at 1:08 pm

    TWO upper house seats for One Nation and 2 Shooters. Great election!

    Is that a net gain for non-leftwing forces or the same?

  43. Mother Lode
    #2988175, posted on April 15, 2019 at 1:08 pm

    However out of step with contemporary mores, many Christians, as well as followers of other faiths, hold similar views.

    I suspect the Oz might be misreading the spirit of the times – which would explain some of their editorial decisions of late.

    People who are not religious would take Folau’s words as just part of the quirkiness of the devout. People who do not believe in Christianity (or whatever) are accustomed to dismissing its expressions, and there is no doubt that people already have stereotypes of holy rollers.

    Nuances such as ‘condemn the sin but not the sinner’ are not that well known but people still do not feel threatened. Why should they? Everybody knows one, usually in their own family, usually as part of their upbringing.

    The Paywallian article seems to me to assume that most people are of a rigid secular persuasion. I suspect most people who are not religious do not energetically draw a line between them and it. People don’t feel they have to take a side any more than they do about football codes.

    While the religious are characterised by a strength of feeling, few people have a strong feeling against religion – they are better understood in terms of lacking a strong feeling.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.