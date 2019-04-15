Liberty Quote
Government has lost its way. Since abandoning its role as an impartial player in society it has taken to abusing the trust civil society invests in government. The corresponding abuse of evidence based policy should alarm everyone with an interest in good policy.— Sinclair Davidson
-
Monday Forum: April 15, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Uno.
Hey! Where is everybody?
(sighs. shuffles off).
hahahaha
over here! yohoo
three will do, boring.
I’m present Mr Sinc.
In a way, Inglis was another black football champion hounded out by our new morals campaigners.
He got pinched on a piss-ant mid-range DD charge (no conviction was recorded) and the ARL stripped him of the Kangaroos captaincy.
Morning, all.
Tolerating religious diversity -The Australian Editorial
Wallabies star Israel Folau is entitled to his views about the devil, hell and repentance with regard to “drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters”. However out of step with contemporary mores, many Christians, as well as followers of other faiths, hold similar views. Folau has the courage of his convictions, but critics might remind him of Christ’s words: “Judge not, that you be not judged.’’
Last week, Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle and NSW Rugby Union CEO Andrew Hore said they wanted to make it clear Folau “does not speak for the game with his recent social media posts’’. While he was “entitled to his religious beliefs’’, they said, the way he expressed them was “inconsistent with the values of the sport’’. Fair enough. It would have been prudent to leave it there and get on with building up the code. But they made it clear that “in the absence of compelling mitigating factors, it is our intention to terminate his contract’’. In that case, as Wayne Smith writes today, Folau is likely to mount a legal defence on the grounds of alleged religious discrimination under national employment law. The process and the outcome, however it falls, is likely to be divisive and messy, raising important questions about the right to free speech.
Barring Folau from the sport at which he excels could be regarded as religious persecution. Australians value tolerance and respect the rights of others to live as they choose. But, however objectionable, Folau’s views may be to many, they are not hate speech or vilification. Respect for diversity, as married gay MP Tim Wilson said last year, includes the need to respect a diversity of opinion.
I read today that there are 17.4 million Nazis in Britain.
Rees-Mogg’s BLISTERING attack on ‘foolish’ Lammy after he compares Brexiteers to NAZIS
Who knew? Meanwhile the Left in Finland has been given a serve.
Finland’s STRONG warning to EU: Populist party makes HUGE GAINS in SHOCK election result
They’ve gone within a gnat’s whisker of being the largest party in the Finland Parliament. Yep, they’re Nazis too apparently. Projection is strong with the Left.
Present, suh!!!
Cher gets it
Australians value tolerance and respect the rights of others to live as they choose.
Alan Joyce is not Australian by birth or upbringing.
Little Dick di Nitwit has send us another letter, our little secret, apparently. The call out for volunteers was so fantastic, in fact, ‘phenominal’ he is calling out for volunteers. And sorry if you have already offered to volunteer, please pass on volunteer request to five of your friends in the fight against big whatever, housing prices, polluting coal – Adani gets a special mention – and transition to renewable energy.
I was reading somewhere that Electickery Bill’s leccy cars need 4 times as much copper as ordinary cars. How are the greens going to get that if big mining is dead to them?
Coal hard facts undermine Greens’ dreamworld
Judith Sloan
Greens’ leader Richard Di Natale yesterday outlined his party’s promise to shut down the coal industry by 2030. He is living in a complete dreamworld if he thinks Australia can be out of coal by 2030 and not face massive economic dislocation and lower living standards.
Without this export income, we become unable to import at the current rate, including the inputs for his beloved renewable energy. And without coal, state and federal governments will be less able to provide services and help the less well-off.
Let’s go through some salient facts about coal in Australia. We are the largest producer of high-quality coal in the world, with three-quarters of our coal production exported, mainly to Asia. The amount of coal produced and exported has been increasing strongly in recent years, rising from about 60 megatonnes of exports a decade ago to 100mt today.
Coal is Australia’s highest export earner, just above iron ore. (Of course, iron ore makes no sense without coal.) In 2017-18, coal exports amounted to $66 billion. This figure is expected to be higher this financial year. The international prices of both coking and thermal coal have been rising since 2015, indicating ongoing strength in demand, particularly from Asia.
Coalmining in Australia directly employs more than 80,000 workers in high-paying jobs. There are at least as many indirect jobs created, including at export ports.
Coalmining is most prevalent in Queensland and NSW. Coal royalties are important to both state governments, particularly Queensland. This financial year, Queensland will earn more than $5bn in coal royalties. Were it not for these, the Queensland government would be in deep fiscal trouble.
Coal is also important in supporting the federal budget through the flow of company tax receipts.
This year’s budget papers noted that if the coking coal price were to remain elevated at current levels (compared with Treasury’s assumption of a fall in the price), an extra $600 million would be added to tax receipts next financial year and a further $1bn in the following one.
While the start of the Adani mine in the Galilee Basin has been unforgivably delayed, two new coalmines have been approved in Queensland since 2015. Because the high-quality coal from Adani will replace high-emitting brown coal burnt in India to generate electricity, the net effect on world emissions would be positive. And it would provide the basis for large numbers of Indians being able to access electricity for the first time.
Here’s the real kicker: even if Australia gets out of coal, it doesn’t mean the world’s use of coal will fall — it will just be sourced from inferior ore bodies in different countries.
Contributing Economics Editor
Judith Sloan is an economist and company director. She holds degrees from the University of Melbourne and the London School of Economics. She has held a number of government appointments, including Commissioner of the Productivity Commission; Commissioner of the Australian Fair Pay Commission; and Deputy Chairman of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
Zali Steggall is claiming Tony Abbott incited Captain GetUp! to poster-rape her.
Video of the Captain’s assault.
Report.
I may missed his point but disagree with Crowder we need more real life achievers as examples to counter the overly emotional embellished stories in the MSM.
Very disingenuous of the Oz to not mention that Izzy was responding to extreme progressivism. That being Tasmania making it optional to record a gender on a birth certificate.
Tasmania makes gender optional on birth certificates after Liberal crosses floor
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2019-04-10/birth-certificate-gender-laws-pass-in-tasmania/10989170
Greens would push Labor hard left on climate policy
The Australian Editorial
12:00AM April 15, 2019
Voters thinking of supporting Labor in the expectation or hope that the Senate would put the brakes on the party’s uncosted climate and electric vehicles policy or its tax measures that would cost voters $387 billion over a decade should take a reality check. Greens leader Richard Di Natale has again marked himself out as the head of a party of extremists, insisting the Greens would push a Shorten government hard on climate change, backing Labor’s planned tax increases and calling for even greater social spending on free universities and TAFE, housing and dental care.
Displaying breathtaking disregard for economic security and jobs, Senator Di Natale had no compunction in advocating the demise of Australia’s biggest export industry, coal, which earned $66bn last year. In an ABC interview yesterday, he said Australia should transition away from burning and exporting coal by 2030. The Adani mine in Queensland’s Galilee basin “can’t be built’’, he argued, claiming the Coalition was “dragging its knuckles’’ and Labor “dragging its heels’’ on climate change. He said the Greens had “reached out to Bill Shorten’’ and would push Labor hard to do “what needs to be done’’ on climate policy.
That is alarming. Labor’s climate policy is already wildly ambitious and has been released without costings. It aims for an emissions reduction target of 45 per cent on 2005 levels by 2030 and a 50 per cent renewable energy target. The costs of firms’ abatement efforts would affect profits, dividends, jobs and wages. Taxpayers and motorists would face indeterminate costs under Labor’s plan to subsidise EVs, which it wants built in Australia.
The ideological tone of Senator Di Natale’s comments shows the Greens have not changed over the past decade, since the party voted down Kevin Rudd’s emissions trading scheme in 2009, claiming it did not go far enough. The Greens’ reckless disregard for the nation’s main export industry and the jobs it creates — that are the lifeblood of many families and towns in areas of high unemployment across regional Australia, especially in central and northern Queensland — is a reminder that it is a fringe protest party.
At the outset of the first full week of the campaign, voters appear to be focusing on the main issues and the major parties. Taxation will be one of the main focuses of the campaign this week, with the release of tables showing that in 2024-25, all wage earners on more than $39,105 would be better off under the Coalition, with the benefits extending across the low and middle-income range.
In an encouraging trend to emerge from the first Newspoll of the campaign, support for minor parties is in decline. The poll showed a lift in the primary vote for both the Coalition and Labor, with a slump in One Nation support to its lowest level since the 2016 election. After peaking at 11 per cent of the national primary vote less than two years ago, Pauline Hanson’s party has fallen to 4 per cent, with a striking two-point fall in the past fortnight.
The One Nation collapse follows the funds-for-guns scandal, in which a One Nation staffer was recorded by broadcaster Al-Jazeera secretly offering to try to water down Australia’s gun laws in the hope of securing a $20 million donation from the US gun lobby.
The Greens’ support is steady at 9 per cent, compared with 10.2 per cent at the last election. Despite their high-profile push in traditional blue-ribbon Liberal seats in Victoria such as Higgins and Kooyong, their main hunting ground remains the Senate. The electorate should be under no illusions about the Greens’ intention to push Labor as far left as possible on climate change, regardless of the costs.
Zatara, 11.53 am;
I suppose it’s not that surprising, now that I think about it. If these idiots up here don’t think the Chinese will backdoor the software they’re installing on our behalf they’re even stupider than I thought.
As mole indicated, if you’d said this five years ago you’d be sent straight to the nutbin.
The thing that troubles me most is that no one has mentioned what the consequences may be for anyone jumping their ‘virtual fence’, and more importantly who qualifies to be virtually fenced off in the first place.
Fenced off for what? Who decides who’s fenced out, and for how long? What happens to virtual fence offenders?
There are questions, but no answers. Interesting to note as well that the NT government decided not to tell everyone else they’d leased the entire Port of Darwin to the Chinese for 99 years until well after the ink was dry on the contract.
The same has happened here. It’s the slippery slope we’re already on, and I’m not sure if there’s a turnback point.
Steggall said the group Advance Australia “are all members of the Liberal party” and they “openly endorse Tony Abbott”.
She evidently thinks that’s a crime, or should be…?
Having seen the new Vic government ad about not hassling, er, women, I have only one question. Is that a tranny on the train?
The LDP have lost the NSW upper house election. Latham elected instead, with a massive below the line personal vote.
Any sign of m0nster? He’s been very quiet since Muellerween!
I’m waiting for Tim Wilson to bring out his new Coloring Inbetween The Lines With Israel Coloring Book.
At taxpayers expense of course.
Under 30 and not been ’round for ages.
The LDP have lost the NSW upper house election. Latham elected instead, with a massive below the line personal vote.
This is a big Blow for Bowtie Lovers, but a big Boon for Uber loving Taxi haters.
NSW upper house: One Nation picks up second seat, David Leyonhjelm misses out
Andrew Clennell
NSW Political Editor
One Nation under Mark Latham has won two seats in the NSW upper house and will form a conservative coalition to hold the balance of power with the Christian Democrats and Shooters, Fishers and Farmers.
Keep Sydney Open’s Tyson Koh and Liberal Democrat David Leyonhjelm missed out on a spot after being one of five candidates from minor parties fighting to two different spots.
Overall, after the final NSW Legislative Council preferences distribution this morning from the March 23 state election, the Coalition won eight seats (taking their number to 17), Labor won seven seats (taking their number to 14), the Greens two (four); the Shooters Fishers and Farmers one (two), One Nation’s Mark Latham one, Animal Justice Party 1 (2).
The Christian Democrats have 1 seat, with Paul Green missing out.
Because Premier Gladys Berejiklian has nominated Liberal John Ajaka as the President, the Coalition need five crossbenchers to get legislation up if Labor opposes it.
Ms Berejiklian told The Weekend Australian on Saturday that she believed there was a lot she could achieve without legislation.
One Nation’s Rod Roberts was elected in the 21st and last spot and Animal Justice’s Emma hurst was also elected. – Bummer
The result means it is likely Ms Berejiklian would need the support of One Nation, the Shootets and CDP Fred Nile to get laws though.
He’s been replaced by and older rake master with a lot less dignity.
What is this “my city” Cher speaks of? Didn’t she tweet that from Canada?
She promised to move there in 2016 if Trump won the presidency.
Did she lie?
Hhhhhmm! Does this sound familiar?
Read the rest of the article here:
https://www.spiked-online.com/2019/04/15/goves-bottle-deposit-scheme-is-a-bad-idea/
IIRC, there was a list of the ‘celebrities” who were going to leave for Canada if Trump won?
Sneaky sneaky…
“mh
#2988135, posted on April 15, 2019 at 12:17 pm
Cher gets it
Cher
@cher
I Understand Helping struggling Immigrants,but MY CITY (Los Angeles) ISNT TAKING CARE OF ITS OWN.WHAT ABOUT THE 50,000+🇺🇸Citizens WHO LIVE ON THE STREETS.PPL WHO LIVE BELOW POVERTY LINE,& HUNGRY? If My State Can’t Take Care of Its Own(Many Are VETS)How Can it Take Care Of More
4:14 AM · Apr 15, 2019”
I thought Cher had moved to Canada.
and here
From the “Daily Mail.”
Steady on.
She’s got a lot of fishnets and g-strings to pack.
TWO upper house seats for One Nation and 2 Shooters. Great election!
It’s all here to read Agenda 2030……or in other words, the procedure/war plan for socialist global governance.
Is that a net gain for non-leftwing forces or the same?
I suspect the Oz might be misreading the spirit of the times – which would explain some of their editorial decisions of late.
People who are not religious would take Folau’s words as just part of the quirkiness of the devout. People who do not believe in Christianity (or whatever) are accustomed to dismissing its expressions, and there is no doubt that people already have stereotypes of holy rollers.
Nuances such as ‘condemn the sin but not the sinner’ are not that well known but people still do not feel threatened. Why should they? Everybody knows one, usually in their own family, usually as part of their upbringing.
The Paywallian article seems to me to assume that most people are of a rigid secular persuasion. I suspect most people who are not religious do not energetically draw a line between them and it. People don’t feel they have to take a side any more than they do about football codes.
While the religious are characterised by a strength of feeling, few people have a strong feeling against religion – they are better understood in terms of lacking a strong feeling.