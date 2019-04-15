Q&A Forum: April 15, 2019

Posted on 9:00 pm, April 15, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
92 Responses to Q&A Forum: April 15, 2019

  3. Vic in Prossy
    #2988587, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    May I have 28 please, Carpe?

  5. Megan
    #2988590, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    Erratic visitor so far this year but still full of admiration for those of you who bravely front up each week for the usual ABC slop.
    Could I have 29 please Carpe?

  6. Beertruk
    #2988596, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    Virginia Trioli
    James McGrath Liberal Senator
    Terri Butler Shadow Minister for Employment Services
    Larissa Waters Greens Senator
    Malcolm Roberts One Nation Senator candidate for Queensland

    Hope I got it right.

  7. The BigBlueCat
    #2988598, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    Hey Carpe … may I have 33, please?

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2988599, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    30, Carpe, if you please.

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #2988600, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    Konbanwa mi sama

    Bidding is open

  11. The BigBlueCat
    #2988606, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    What’s the bet this will be another conservative bashing session?

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #2988608, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:24 pm

    The Panel

    James McGrath – Lib Patsy
    Terri Butler – accomplished liar
    Larissa Waters – Lunatic, HARPY HARPY
    Malcolm Roberts – Climate cult shitcanner and Legend.

  13. RobK
    #2988611, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    I think I may have come in a bit low, looking at the lineup but I’ll run with it. Roberts should stir a bit of interuptions.

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #2988612, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:25 pm

    It’s gonna be all climate all night.

  15. Peter Castieau
    #2988615, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    53 please Carpe,

    This should be a cracker.

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2988616, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    I think I may have come in a bit low, looking at the lineup but I’ll run with it. Roberts should stir a bit of interuptions.

    FWIW i probably came in low at 56

    should be interesting

  18. RobK
    #2988619, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    I hope they sit Roberts and Waters next to each other for some added drama.

  19. RobK
    #2988620, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    4 corners is a waste of space.

  20. Carpe Jugulum
  22. Beertruk
    #2988625, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:31 pm

    Can I have 50 please Carpe?

  23. RobK
    #2988626, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:32 pm

    4 corners is like having a sewer in your lounge room.

  24. Cpt Seahawks
    #2988627, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:33 pm

    40 please Carpe.

  25. Carpe Jugulum
  27. Bushkid
    #2988631, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    Evenin’ all!

    With vitrioli in the chair and Larissa Waters and Malcolm Roberts both on this should be a bit interesting.

    May I please have 39 Carpe.

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #2988633, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:36 pm

  29. Carpe Jugulum
    #2988634, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    YT
    #2988618, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    Pick another number that one is gone

  30. YT
    #2988635, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    Well will take 44, see if I feel lucky…

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #2988637, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    MH 13
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Rob K 18
    Megan 29
    Big Blue Cat 33
    ZK2A 30
    Custard 53
    Beertruk 50
    Cpt Seahawks 40
    Bushkid 39
    YT 44

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #2988646, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    The Panel

    James McGrath – Ritual sacrifice
    Terri Butler – accomplished liar
    Larissa Waters – Lunatic, HARPY HARPY
    Malcolm Roberts – Climate cult shit canner and Legend.

  35. RobK
    #2988658, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    Two limp ones on the left side of the screen.

  36. Carpe Jugulum
    #2988659, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    Butler starts out slow, that getting sued thing may have had an effect

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #2988660, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    Greens candidate looks like a candy cane

  38. Cpt Seahawks
    #2988661, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    Why is she wearing dart flights from her ears?

  39. RobK
    #2988663, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Larissa’s adani fashion ear adornments look like the safety pins of a fire extinguisher.

  40. Carpe Jugulum
    #2988665, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Libtard says that a vote for PHON gives it to the ALp

    Ok

    You retards don’t deserve a vote

  41. RobK
    #2988666, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Hard core harpy question on Roberts past and policy.

  42. Cpt Seahawks
    #2988667, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    So many leading interruptions.

  43. RobK
    #2988668, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    Vaginia is going full snowcone.

  44. Beertruk
    #2988670, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    This is bloody hilarious!

  45. Cpt Seahawks
    #2988671, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    The unhinged deranged fire guns aimlessly.

  46. RobK
    #2988672, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    More interuptions than dialogue.

  47. Carpe Jugulum
    #2988673, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    vitrioli is interrupting at high speed

    Big numbers coming.

  48. Spider
    #2988674, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    So Virginia plans to interupt Malcolm and reinterpret his words all night.

  49. Cpt Seahawks
    #2988675, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Never go full snowcone

  50. The BigBlueCat
    #2988676, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Ah … the doubtful claims spiel … always trotted out when the ABC don’t like the answer they hear …

  51. Beertruk
    #2988677, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #2988673, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    Curses.

  52. Carpe Jugulum
    #2988678, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    Next up Adani

    Fat lesbian gets an intervention from vitrioli

  55. Spider
    #2988681, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Wow. Virginia is now channeling the audience and telling us what they are all thinking.

  56. Cpt Seahawks
    #2988683, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    Terrible Butler will save the children.

  57. Spider
    #2988684, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    Why do they always get earnest looking 15 years old to ask questions about adani and climate change.

  58. The BigBlueCat
    #2988688, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    Labor are conflicted over Adnai and their climate policy …

  59. RobK
    #2988689, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    Terri is channelling Plebesec in her demeanour

  61. Carpe Jugulum
    #2988691, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    Butler the sued goes for the Klimate Khange

    All the credibility of a mollusc.

  62. Spider
    #2988692, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Notice how she allowed Terri to finish.

  63. Cpt Seahawks
    #2988693, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    Comprehensive sweet Mmmmmm

  64. Carpe Jugulum
    #2988694, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    Larissa hates Adani

    Larissa is a moron who mouth breathes.

  65. The BigBlueCat
    #2988696, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    Q: How will stopping Adani stop climate change? Or even reduce CO2 emissions?? Adani will just get his coal from somewhere else, won’t he?

  66. Cpt Seahawks
    #2988697, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    All Hail (land on) Butler the Sued!

  67. Spider
    #2988698, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    The Greens economy will be selling tofu, string bags and bamboo straws.

  68. RobK
    #2988699, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    Waters says adani lied about expected jobs. WTF.

  69. Beertruk
    #2988700, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    Manufacturing? All that shite has gone overseas.

    Unprecedented…bla bla bla…

  70. Cpt Seahawks
    #2988701, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    Larissa looks like beaker the muppet.

  71. Bushkid
    #2988703, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    Got to pull the pin, got an early start again on the morrow. The one good thing about daylight saving is that I get to go to bed at a decent hour if I wait up for Interruption Lotto.
    The rate the interruptions are coming, I’m on the low side of bidding anyway.

    Enjoy, folks, and I’ll read the rest of the Cat observations in the morning.

  72. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2988704, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    The Greens economy will be selling tofu, string bags and bamboo straws.

    Yogurt powered cars and cowdung fueled stoves.

  74. RobK
    #2988706, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    James is clawing back some cred.

  75. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2988709, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    The one good thing about daylight saving is that I get to go to bed at a decent hour if I wait up for Interruption Lotto.

    Move to Western Australia. Trialed three times, rejected at referendum four times. Nowthe snowflakes bawl that they haven’t had their say..

  76. Socrates at the Pub
    #2988710, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    James is clawing back some cred.

    +1
    Terri Butler comes across as an airhead.

  77. Spider
    #2988711, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    The Greens economy will be selling tofu, string bags and bamboo straws.

    Yogurt powered cars and cowdung fueled stoves.

    And marijuana of course.

  78. Cpt Seahawks
    #2988714, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    Unproportionate? terri?

  79. Beertruk
    #2988715, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    Should have asked the greentard how many hectares will have to be bulldozed to power a city with solar panels, provide power to a aluminium smelter and/or a steelmill.

  80. RobK
    #2988716, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    Terri says no change to gst. Roberts is shut down on taxes. Waters gunning for big end taxes.

  81. Socrates at the Pub
    #2988718, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    “Big end of town” ….. Drink
    “One in Three corporates don’t pay any tax“……. Drink
    Greens will have me drunk by the end of the episode.

  82. RobK
    #2988719, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    Cancer workers question bags libs.

  83. Beertruk
    #2988723, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    Cancer worker gets pwnd.

  84. Carpe Jugulum
    #2988724, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    Next question da cancer funding

    BS will behaving a tug over that one

  85. Socrates at the Pub
    #2988726, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    Larissa Waters: “Innovation in Australia died along with Malcolm Turnbull”
    I didn’t have a drinking game category for this level of stupidity…..

  86. The BigBlueCat
    #2988727, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    “Innovation died with Turnbull” …. bwahahahahaha Good one Larissa! Turnbull was never an innovator!!

  87. Spider
    #2988728, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    Lisping Larissa claims coal is declining. I don’t think it currently is!!!

  88. Socrates at the Pub
    #2988729, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:18 pm

    Malcolm Roberts gets onto the price of electricity going through the roof, Virginia Trioli shuts him down fast.

  89. Cpt Seahawks
    #2988730, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    Clown world greens, so funny

  90. RobK
    #2988731, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    McGrath rejoins on cancer research and stumps Virginia somewhat. Roberts steam rolls them. Terri does a motherhood response.

  91. Carpe Jugulum
    #2988732, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    Roberts is doing wel tonight

    Alp bint can FOAD

  92. RobK
    #2988735, posted on April 15, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    I think Terri downed a couple of valiums

