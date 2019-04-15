Liberty Quote
Q&A Forum: April 15, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
1st!!!
13 please, Carpe
May I have 28 please, Carpe?
18 please Carpe.
Erratic visitor so far this year but still full of admiration for those of you who bravely front up each week for the usual ABC slop.
Could I have 29 please Carpe?
Virginia Trioli
James McGrath Liberal Senator
Terri Butler Shadow Minister for Employment Services
Larissa Waters Greens Senator
Malcolm Roberts One Nation Senator candidate for Queensland
Hope I got it right.
Hey Carpe … may I have 33, please?
30, Carpe, if you please.
Konbanwa mi sama
Bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Maek A 32
MH 13
Vic in Prossy 28
Rob K 18
Megan 29
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Maek A 32
MH 13
Vic in Prossy 28
Rob K 18
Megan 29
Big Blue Cat 33
ZK2A 30
What’s the bet this will be another conservative bashing session?
The Panel
James McGrath – Lib Patsy
Terri Butler – accomplished liar
Larissa Waters – Lunatic, HARPY HARPY
Malcolm Roberts – Climate cult shitcanner and Legend.
I think I may have come in a bit low, looking at the lineup but I’ll run with it. Roberts should stir a bit of interuptions.
It’s gonna be all climate all night.
53 please Carpe,
This should be a cracker.
FWIW i probably came in low at 56
should be interesting
Carpe,
42 if you will.
I hope they sit Roberts and Waters next to each other for some added drama.
4 corners is a waste of space.
Carpe 56
Interruption Lotto
Beer Whisperer 42
Maek A 32
MH 13
Vic in Prossy 28
Rob K 18
Megan 29
Big Blue Cat 33
ZK2A 30
Custard 53
YT – 42 is gone
Can I have 50 please Carpe?
4 corners is like having a sewer in your lounge room.
40 please Carpe.
Carpe 56
Interruption Lotto
Beer Whisperer 42
Maek A 32
MH 13
Vic in Prossy 28
Rob K 18
Megan 29
Big Blue Cat 33
ZK2A 30
Custard 53
Beertruk 50
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
MH 13
Vic in Prossy 28
Rob K 18
Megan 29
Big Blue Cat 33
ZK2A 30
Custard 53
Beertruk 50
Cpt Seahawks 40
Evenin’ all!
With vitrioli in the chair and Larissa Waters and Malcolm Roberts both on this should be a bit interesting.
May I please have 39 Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
MH 13
Vic in Prossy 28
Rob K 18
Megan 29
Big Blue Cat 33
ZK2A 30
Custard 53
Beertruk 50
Cpt Seahawks 40
Bushkid 39
YT
#2988618, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:27 pm
Well will take 44, see if I feel lucky…
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
MH 13
Vic in Prossy 28
Rob K 18
Megan 29
Big Blue Cat 33
ZK2A 30
Custard 53
Beertruk 50
Cpt Seahawks 40
Bushkid 39
YT 44
The Panel
James McGrath – Ritual sacrifice
Terri Butler – accomplished liar
Larissa Waters – Lunatic, HARPY HARPY
Malcolm Roberts – Climate cult shit canner and Legend.
T-30
It’s on
lets party
Two limp ones on the left side of the screen.
Butler starts out slow, that getting sued thing may have had an effect
Greens candidate looks like a candy cane
Why is she wearing dart flights from her ears?
Larissa’s adani fashion ear adornments look like the safety pins of a fire extinguisher.
Libtard says that a vote for PHON gives it to the ALp
Ok
You retards don’t deserve a vote
Hard core harpy question on Roberts past and policy.
So many leading interruptions.
Vaginia is going full snowcone.
This is bloody hilarious!
The unhinged deranged fire guns aimlessly.
More interuptions than dialogue.
vitrioli is interrupting at high speed
Big numbers coming.
So Virginia plans to interupt Malcolm and reinterpret his words all night.
Never go full snowcone
Ah … the doubtful claims spiel … always trotted out when the ABC don’t like the answer they hear …
Carpe Jugulum
#2988673, posted on April 15, 2019 at 9:59 pm
Curses.
Next up Adani
Fat lesbian gets an intervention from vitrioli
Snowcon 5
ABC star chamber.
Wow. Virginia is now channeling the audience and telling us what they are all thinking.
Terrible Butler will save the children.
Why do they always get earnest looking 15 years old to ask questions about adani and climate change.
Labor are conflicted over Adnai and their climate policy …
Terri is channelling Plebesec in her demeanour
Adani !!!
Butler the sued goes for the Klimate Khange
All the credibility of a mollusc.
Notice how she allowed Terri to finish.
Comprehensive sweet Mmmmmm
Larissa hates Adani
Larissa is a moron who mouth breathes.
Q: How will stopping Adani stop climate change? Or even reduce CO2 emissions?? Adani will just get his coal from somewhere else, won’t he?
All Hail (land on) Butler the Sued!
The Greens economy will be selling tofu, string bags and bamboo straws.
Waters says adani lied about expected jobs. WTF.
Manufacturing? All that shite has gone overseas.
Unprecedented…bla bla bla…
Larissa looks like beaker the muppet.
Got to pull the pin, got an early start again on the morrow. The one good thing about daylight saving is that I get to go to bed at a decent hour if I wait up for Interruption Lotto.
The rate the interruptions are coming, I’m on the low side of bidding anyway.
Enjoy, folks, and I’ll read the rest of the Cat observations in the morning.
Yogurt powered cars and cowdung fueled stoves.
Clown world.
James is clawing back some cred.
Move to Western Australia. Trialed three times, rejected at referendum four times. Nowthe snowflakes bawl that they haven’t had their say..
+1
Terri Butler comes across as an airhead.
The Greens economy will be selling tofu, string bags and bamboo straws.
Yogurt powered cars and cowdung fueled stoves.
And marijuana of course.
Unproportionate? terri?
Should have asked the greentard how many hectares will have to be bulldozed to power a city with solar panels, provide power to a aluminium smelter and/or a steelmill.
Terri says no change to gst. Roberts is shut down on taxes. Waters gunning for big end taxes.
“Big end of town” ….. Drink
“One in Three corporates don’t pay any tax“……. Drink
Greens will have me drunk by the end of the episode.
Cancer workers question bags libs.
Cancer worker gets pwnd.
Next question da cancer funding
BS will behaving a tug over that one
Larissa Waters: “Innovation in Australia died along with Malcolm Turnbull”
I didn’t have a drinking game category for this level of stupidity…..
“Innovation died with Turnbull” …. bwahahahahaha Good one Larissa! Turnbull was never an innovator!!
Lisping Larissa claims coal is declining. I don’t think it currently is!!!
Malcolm Roberts gets onto the price of electricity going through the roof, Virginia Trioli shuts him down fast.
Clown world greens, so funny
McGrath rejoins on cancer research and stumps Virginia somewhat. Roberts steam rolls them. Terri does a motherhood response.
Roberts is doing wel tonight
Alp bint can FOAD
I think Terri downed a couple of valiums