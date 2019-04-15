Zedonking all the way to the poor house

From the big book of Labor Party industrial policy:

When you mate a donkey with a zebra you get a dear little useless thing with stripes and big ears called a zedonk. Sometime in the 1980s, when tourism was held out as the nation’s saviour and governments were inventing their first mission statements and learning to put “value­adding” and “leverage our competitive advantages” into every speech and press release, a chap in the Otway Ranges value­added his donkey into a zedonk and leveraged it into a “tourist attraction”. To help him along with his start­up he got hold of several thousand dollars from the Victorian Economic Development Corporation, which had been created by the Cain Labor government to provide venture capital to entrepreneurs with this sort of vision and get up and go.

Both the Zedonk and the Venezuelan national mobile phone company sprang to TAFKAS’ mind when Bill Shorten announced the ALP’s electric car plan:

Tens of millions of dollars will be offered to the world’s automotive giants to resurrect the Australian car industry, centred around manufacturing electric and hydrogen-powered cars, under a yet-to-be unveiled Labor plan. … It is understood Labor plans to offer major carmakers research and development grants from a $1 billion fund aimed at re-stocking Australia’s manufacturing sector.

Remember the above when you read this:

Merida, May 23rd, 2010 (Venezuelanalysis.com) – On Friday afternoon Chavez inaugurated a new mobile phone factory, the Electronic Industry Plant Orinoquia, S.A in Caracas, a further step in increasing Venezuela’s technological independence. Venezuelan state radio station RNV reports that local communities and government will participate in the development and execution of the factory’s projects, and according to Chavez, workers in the factory were chosen by the communal councils. Chavez said the factory was part of “Venezuelan technological development” and a result of cooperation with China. China is producing the phone parts which are then assembled in the Venezuelan factory

TAFKAS wonders how this all worked out for Venezuela? Government industrial policy. You know it makes sense.