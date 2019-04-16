Leading indicator of Economic Lagging

From Adam Creighton in today’s Australian:

The Office of Parliamentary Counsel, which drafts bills, scored an additional $900,000 to cope with an expected thicket of laws.

Presumably that’s not for new office space but rather for drafters. At perhaps $150K to $250K each, that sounds like another 4-6 people drafting Commonwealth laws and regs. This is on top of their existing “approximately 45 drafters“. So perhaps a 10% increase in laws and regs.

So much for a government laser focused on red and green tap reduction. And just imagine how many more will be employed after the coming change of government.

Perhaps time to change the National Anthem from Advance Australia Fair to Comply or Go to Jail.

Small irony that the Minister who made his “bones” leading the Liberal Government’s red tape reduction project is the same person who is implementing all of this.