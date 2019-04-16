Notre Dame in flames

Posted on 8:06 am, April 16, 2019 by Steve Kates


FLASH: MAIN STRUCTURE SAVED FROM TOTAL DESTRUCTION... 
NINE CENTURIES OF HISTORY BROUGHT CRASHING DOWN...
UPDATE: AFP...
HOLY WEEK HORROR...
Catastrophic...
SOUL OF PARIS...
SPIRE COLLAPSES
Tourists run for lives...
Tears and shock...
Bystanders sing 'Ave Maria'...
FLASHBACK 2016: ISIS behind failed Notre Dame attack...
FLASHBACK: Car filled with seven propane tanks...
LIVE: FRANCE 24

17 Responses to Notre Dame in flames

  2. Indolent
    #2989019, posted on April 16, 2019 at 8:27 am

    Its being blamed on the restorations work.

  3. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2989023, posted on April 16, 2019 at 8:29 am

    Any news of Quasimodo?

  5. Overburdened
    #2989026, posted on April 16, 2019 at 8:34 am

    I note with interest that turnbull has had his bit to say on Twitter, giving advice to the Aus and NZ govts.

    Can’t he take the tip that no one gives a hoot what he thinks.

    rudd reincarnate

  6. bemused
    #2989028, posted on April 16, 2019 at 8:35 am

    Hmm? Once the site is cleared, what could they build as a replacement?

  7. JohnL
    #2989030, posted on April 16, 2019 at 8:36 am

    Suspicious? Yes!

    No!
    There is no evidence of suspicious circumstances.
    The perpetrator (or perpetrators) forgot to shout: “Allahu Akbar”!

  8. Overburdened
    #2989032, posted on April 16, 2019 at 8:36 am

    It’s been standing for a long time then goes up in flames for Easter.

    Possibly incredibly bad luck.

  9. billie
    #2989034, posted on April 16, 2019 at 8:43 am

    The French are well able to rebuild, or indeed actually build fantastic buildings and this will be rebuilt whatever the cost ..

    Still, very sad to see and I’m glad I did the roof tour some years ago

  10. bemused
    #2989037, posted on April 16, 2019 at 8:45 am

    The more enlightened could view this as another symbol of white supremacy going up in flames.

  11. Tel
    #2989038, posted on April 16, 2019 at 8:46 am

    See what happens when you try to deny Global Warming?

  12. Enyaw
    #2989039, posted on April 16, 2019 at 8:47 am

    I don’t think that any straight thinking Australian , or any Christian anywhere , could seriously declare that this fire could be a co-incidence occurring so close to Easter ! IMHO.

  13. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2989043, posted on April 16, 2019 at 8:50 am

    Rebuild it as a mosque, you know it makes sense.

  14. mh
    #2989044, posted on April 16, 2019 at 8:53 am

    Another Is lamic attack on the Notre Dame?

    Remember Mus lims kept trying with the WTC towers until they got the job done.

  15. Robber Baron
    #2989045, posted on April 16, 2019 at 8:54 am

    I predict that this whole structure will be demolished and a monument to diversity and inclusiveness will be built in its place. Unfortunately, it will look a lot like an Isl#mic building for the remaining Christians of Paris.

    Leave now. It’s already too late.

  17. vr
    #2989049, posted on April 16, 2019 at 8:59 am

    Here is what remains of the Notre Dame’s altar.

    also posted in the open thread. Seems appropriate here.

