Peter Ridd wins a victory for academic freedom against political correctness

A Federal Court judge has ruled that James Cook University acted unlawfully when it sacked professor Peter Ridd after he publicly criticised the institution and one of its star scientists over claims about the impact global warming had on the Great Barrier Reef. Handing down his decision today, judge Salvatore Vasta said that the 17 findings used by the university to justify the sacking were unlawful. –The Australian, 16 April 2019

James Cook University may have already spent over $1 million in legal fees attempting to silence Peter Ridd. They have assumed that sooner or later he would run out of money and courage. But not Peter, with his legal team and support of people like Spectator Australia readers has kept going. Taking this fight to the Federal Court would not have been possible were it not for Peter deciding to take a stand in defence of the truth, to not back down regardless of the consequences. –Jennifer Marohasy, Spectator Australia, 16 April 2019

In 2016 Professor Ridd informed a journalist that Australian Institute of Marine Science at James Cook University was feeding the media with misleading images of the reef to claim that it was suffering severe damage. He alleged that one of his colleagues Professor Terry Hughes was evasive when asked to explain what was going on. Hughes is one of many marine scientist getting major grants to produce research that purports of depict the reef in decline.

This earned Ridd a censure from the University for violating the corporate code of conduct. He repeated the claims on Sky News and earned a second censure. After a third violation, possibly related to email messages to friends, he was sacked in April 2018.

With any luck this will generate a wide-ranging and protracted public discussion of the way the universities and research institutes are doing business, especially in relation to climate science and other topics where political correctness is killing scholarship and public debate.

In a statement, JCU Provost Professor Chris Cocklin disagreed with the judge and said the university was “considering its options”. “[We] are also troubled by the fact that he fails to refer to any legal precedent or case law in Australia to support his interpretation of our enterprise agreement, or academic freedom in Australian employment law,” the statement said. Provost Professor Cocklin maintained in the statement that Dr Ridd was not sacked because of his “scientific views”. “Peter Ridd was never gagged or silenced,” the statement said. “We maintain we have not taken issue with Dr Ridd’s, nor any other employee’s, rights to academic freedom.

