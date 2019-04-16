Reverse Sophie’s Choice

Posted on 2:55 pm, April 16, 2019 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

You’ve heard of the Reverse Robin Hood – the act of taking from the poor and giving to the rich.

Then let TAFKAS introduce you to the Reverse Sophie’s Choice – the act of deciding which of your children in going to kill you.

So here is your choice – who are you going to chose to tax you to the stone age; to send you to the poor house?  This headline from the online AFR.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to Reverse Sophie’s Choice

  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2989361, posted on April 16, 2019 at 2:58 pm

    Who can voters trust to manage the Budget?

    Neither of them.
    Do I get a prize?

  2. stackja
    #2989362, posted on April 16, 2019 at 2:59 pm

    BS will do it quickly.
    Scomo more slowly.

  3. duncanm
    #2989364, posted on April 16, 2019 at 3:01 pm

    I can trust Shorten more.

    I know he’s going to screw us good and hard.

    Scomo — not deliberately, but it may happen anyway.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.