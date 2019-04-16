You’ve heard of the Reverse Robin Hood – the act of taking from the poor and giving to the rich.
Then let TAFKAS introduce you to the Reverse Sophie’s Choice – the act of deciding which of your children in going to kill you.
So here is your choice – who are you going to chose to tax you to the stone age; to send you to the poor house? This headline from the online AFR.
Neither of them.
Do I get a prize?
BS will do it quickly.
Scomo more slowly.
I can trust Shorten more.
I know he’s going to screw us good and hard.
Scomo — not deliberately, but it may happen anyway.