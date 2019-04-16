Solar subsidies start to bite seriously

As described by Jo Nova.
In the land of the Renewable-Crash-Test-Dummy we’re hitting the death spiral. Every installation costs non-solar owners more (with the tally at $200pa and rising fast) and there are fewer non-solar owners left to pay. Obviously, the whole market has to be changed to ensure that solar owners pay a fair share of networking and backup costs.
Without subsidies the German Solar industry lost 80,000 jobs in a bloodbath. Last year China cut solar subsidies to reduce the price of electricity and PV projects dropped 43%, and solar stocks plummeted. Spain added a solar tax to recover some of the costs and the lost 65,000 renewable jobs. In Japan fifty solar PV companies went broke in 2017 as subsidies ended. Meanwhile in Australia, we’re we are so stupid we are putting subsidizing solar panels on top of subsidized irrigated farmland, and when we aren’t destroying farmland we destroy trees instead. Taxpayers even gave $300m to a Saudi billionaire for a solar plant that made a bare 2% of old dying coal plant’s power.
Follow the money.
As a non solar owner, I refuse to bend to Al Gores will. For those Cats who have solar, would you be happy to share this cost on me or is it only about you?
We can’t really install solar even if we wanted, as our roof is mostly in shade due to council trees (30m+ high).
But….we’ve only got 10 years to save the world or we will all die.
Think of the grandchildren!!!!!
Mining billionaires, bad. Solar billionaires, good.
All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others. A proclamation by the pigs who control the government in the novel Animal Farm , by George Orwell.
Craig, I agree but I folded a year or so ago and put them on my shed. I know that the less well off pay for them and I’m ashamed. However it made good financial sense in my situation and I have to look after myself and my family first.
This is the problem with market distortions, they place people in situations where doing the wrong thing is rewarded and when people are compromised even a little it often leads to further compromises. Corruption starts small and grows and I have been corrupted. The difference between me and the average punter is that I know it.
I read an article recently that described how artificially low interest rates are corrupting people who would normally save and defer spending now for future consumption. The low rates encourage immediate consumption and to discount future needs and wants, in essence corrupting their natural and sensible nature.