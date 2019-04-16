Some Pigs Are More Equal

The poster child of neo-Socialism, Bernie Sanders, has released his tax returns. And guess what? Bernie is a member of the 1%. Talk about self loathing.

Apparently, Comrade Sanders and his Mrs earned over US$1 million in 2016 and 2017. But how much extra voluntary tax did Sanders contribute? That would be nil, nada, zip, nought.

Bernie said:

I consider paying more in taxes as my income rose to be both an obligation and an investment in our country. I will continue to fight to make our tax system more progressive so that our country has the resources to guarantee the American Dream to all people.

But he won’t pay more than his legal obligation. All those loopholes his is taking advantage of to keep some of his earnings. If only the ALP was writing the US tax codes to ensure fairness.

But that’s ok. Sanders gave $36K to charting in 2017, the year he earned almost $1.2 million. How generous. Oddly he gave the money to charity and not the government. And probably got a tax deduction for the donation.