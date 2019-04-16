The Hammer and Nail Convention

Following the recent arrest/re-arrest of Julian Assange, there has been a lot of disturbing commentary. TAFKAS does not want to start a conversation about Assange per se but rather around the commentary around Assange.

The chattering class seems to have collectively lost its mind about Assange. Not surprisingly there are lots of opinions and assessments. But rather than discuss what did or didn’t do or is alleged to have done, and the consequences/non consequences thereof, there seems to be a disproportionate discussion on whether Assange is a journalist (or not) and whether Wikileaks is a publisher (or not). Who cares?

On the weekend, Peter Greste wrote in the Nin-Fax papers that:

In the National Review, David French wrote:

Kathleen Parker in the Washington Post wrote:

Was TAFKAS asleep when “journalists” became a special class warranting special protections and special status? TAFKAS contributes to this august public blog (and other places also). Whether TAFKAS is a “journalist” or not should not impact what speech rights TAFKAS has.

This seems another demonstration of a self appointed clericy seeking to claim powers and status for themselves above others.

Whether Assange is a journalist should have no bearing on his free speech rights and nor should it give Assange some special privilege or protection if he has broken a law.

Get over yourselves you pretentious clique of clowns. If you want to be celebrities, go work for the ABC and get your own show about yourselves. Oh hang on ….