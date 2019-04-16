The Hammer and Nail Convention

Following the recent arrest/re-arrest of Julian Assange, there has been a lot of disturbing commentary. TAFKAS does not want to start a conversation about Assange per se but rather around the commentary around Assange.
The chattering class seems to have collectively lost its mind about Assange. Not surprisingly there are lots of opinions and assessments. But rather than discuss what did or didn’t do or is alleged to have done, and the consequences/non consequences thereof, there seems to be a disproportionate discussion on whether Assange is a journalist (or not) and whether Wikileaks is a publisher (or not). Who cares?
On the weekend, Peter Greste wrote in the Nin-Fax papers that:
Julian Assange is no journalist: don’t confuse his arrest with press freedom
In the National Review, David French wrote:
Kathleen Parker in the Washington Post wrote:
Julian Assange isn’t a journalist or a Daniel Ellsberg. He’s just a ‘cypherpunk.’
Was TAFKAS asleep when “journalists” became a special class warranting special protections and special status? TAFKAS contributes to this august public blog (and other places also). Whether TAFKAS is a “journalist” or not should not impact what speech rights TAFKAS has.
This seems another demonstration of a self appointed clericy seeking to claim powers and status for themselves above others.
Whether Assange is a journalist should have no bearing on his free speech rights and nor should it give Assange some special privilege or protection if he has broken a law.
Get over yourselves you pretentious clique of clowns. If you want to be celebrities, go work for the ABC and get your own show about yourselves. Oh hang on ….
According to the MEAA website, journalists subscribe to the Code of Ethics below. From which it is apparent that very few of the current crop of so-called ” reporters” are anything other than left leaning apparatchiks. Maybe Assange has more right to describe himself as a jouno than most?
Journalists will educate themselves about ethics and apply the following standards:
Report and interpret honestly, striving for accuracy, fairness and disclosure of all essential facts. Do not suppress relevant available facts, or give distorting emphasis. Do your utmost to give a fair opportunity for reply.
Do not place unnecessary emphasis on personal characteristics, including race, ethnicity, nationality, gender, age, sexual orientation, family relationships, religious belief, or physical or intellectual disability.
Aim to attribute information to its source. Where a source seeks anonymity, do not agree without first considering the source’s motives and any alternative attributable source. Where confidences are accepted, respect them in all circumstances.
Do not allow personal interest, or any belief, commitment, payment, gift or benefit, to undermine your accuracy, fairness or independence.
Disclose conflicts of interest that affect, or could be seen to affect, the accuracy, fairness or independence of your journalism. Do not improperly use a journalistic position for personal gain.
Do not allow advertising or other commercial considerations to undermine accuracy, fairness or independence.
Do your utmost to ensure disclosure of any direct or indirect payment made for interviews, pictures, information or stories.
Use fair, responsible and honest means to obtain material. Identify yourself and your employer before obtaining any interview for publication or broadcast. Never exploit a person’s vulnerability or ignorance of media practice.
Present pictures and sound which are true and accurate. Any manipulation likely to mislead should be disclosed.
Do not plagiarise.
Respect private grief and personal privacy. Journalists have the right to resist compulsion to intrude.
Do your utmost to achieve fair correction of errors.
Once there were reporters who observed and wrote about events. Now we have journalists.
I am no fan of Assange.
But I agree completely with the argument re journalists as a newly-discovered protected species.
And re tombell’s post: if that code of ethics wasn’t real it would be a hilarious parody.