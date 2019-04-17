1942 (or 1765 before GST)

Posted on 3:36 pm, April 17, 2019 by The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus

8 Responses to 1942 (or 1765 before GST)

  1. RobK
    #2990267, posted on April 17, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    I wonder what various state taxes were then compared to now.

  2. Fred
    #2990271, posted on April 17, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    My history is a little shaky, but wasn’t there a war on or something?

  3. Roger
    #2990272, posted on April 17, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    Meanwhile, in 2018, the US government spent $371 billion to service its debt.

    That’s $39 billion more than it spent to cover ALL its expenditures in 1975.

  4. The Artist Formerly Known As Spartacus
    #2990282, posted on April 17, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    Which war? WW2? The war on poverty? The war on drugs? The war on waste? The war on wars?

    A war footing is always a good reason to have big government. Much like Australia’s war on climate change and war on inequality and war on …..

  5. Fred
    #2990284, posted on April 17, 2019 at 4:10 pm

    Again, my memory is a little shaky, but in 1942 wasn’t there a bit of a kerfuffle in Europe. Hadn’t Japan annexed parts of Asia. Didn’t America have a Lend-Lease program going on. Providing equipment worth hundreds of billions of dollars (in today’s money) to their allies.

    It was all a convenient ruse to bring on big government.

  6. Adam D
    #2990290, posted on April 17, 2019 at 4:40 pm

    My history is shaky as well Fred – did the war not end?

  7. Fred
    #2990294, posted on April 17, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    Yes it did, in 1945. So a government in 1945 should have cut taxes.

    But that’s hardly an argument against increasing revenue in 1942, unless you fall into the Lindbergh camp.

  8. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2990297, posted on April 17, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    Wars seem like good excuses to raise taxes.
    How about when a war starts we send all people raised taxes for the last war to fight the new war?

