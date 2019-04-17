Liberty Quote
I shall only say at present that every extraordinary either encouragement or discouragement that is given to the trade of any country more than to that of another, may, I think, be demonstrated to be in every case a complete piece of dupery, by which the interest of the State and the nation is constantly sacrificed to that of some particular class of traders.— Adam Smith
1942 (or 1765 before GST)
I wonder what various state taxes were then compared to now.
My history is a little shaky, but wasn’t there a war on or something?
Meanwhile, in 2018, the US government spent $371 billion to service its debt.
That’s $39 billion more than it spent to cover ALL its expenditures in 1975.
Which war? WW2? The war on poverty? The war on drugs? The war on waste? The war on wars?
A war footing is always a good reason to have big government. Much like Australia’s war on climate change and war on inequality and war on …..
Again, my memory is a little shaky, but in 1942 wasn’t there a bit of a kerfuffle in Europe. Hadn’t Japan annexed parts of Asia. Didn’t America have a Lend-Lease program going on. Providing equipment worth hundreds of billions of dollars (in today’s money) to their allies.
It was all a convenient ruse to bring on big government.
My history is shaky as well Fred – did the war not end?
Yes it did, in 1945. So a government in 1945 should have cut taxes.
But that’s hardly an argument against increasing revenue in 1942, unless you fall into the Lindbergh camp.
Wars seem like good excuses to raise taxes.
How about when a war starts we send all people raised taxes for the last war to fight the new war?