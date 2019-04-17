Can we get these into parliament also

According to the Australian Institute of Company Directors, one of the emerging trends in governance is “Robo Directors”.

The concept of robo directors seems far-fetched, even by 2030. But it’s likely that more boards will use software algorithms within governance-decision processes to better understand organisations they govern, and to add to board resources and test human-director decisions. Hong Kong venture-capital firm Deep Knowledge Ventures in 2014 appointed the world’s first robo director as a “board member with observer status”. The algorithm, named Vital, is analysing trends in life-science companies to predict successful investments.

It’s not as if having Robo Parliamentarians will reduce that ability of politicians to repeat and repeat and repeat talking points. But Robo Parliamentarians will most likely have more charisma and more empathy than what is currently on offer.

It will also be interesting if the major parties will implement robo-quotas.

Bring it on.