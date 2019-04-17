So Bill shorten has been refusing to outline the cost of his global warming climate change policy.

This incident gave rise to this fascinating twitter exchange:

Cats will remember that we covered the infamous Treasury modelling at length at the time. So it is something of a surprise that Peter Martin now claims the cost of the CPRS was close to zero. To the contrary – as I recall – Treasury went well out of their way to obscure the cost of the policy because it was not close to zero. Not close to zero at all.

Treasury behaved very poorly at that time.

Alex Robson calculated the costs of the CPRS to be substantial:

The results show that depending on the discount rate used, the present value of the costs in the government policy scenario could be anywhere between 27 per cent and 83 per cent of current Australian GDP, or between $405 billion and $1.25 trillion in the government policy scenario.

Nowhere near close to zero.