So Bill shorten has been refusing to outline the cost of his
global warming climate change policy.
This incident gave rise to this fascinating twitter exchange:
Cats will remember that we covered the infamous Treasury modelling at length at the time. So it is something of a surprise that Peter Martin now claims the cost of the CPRS was close to zero. To the contrary – as I recall – Treasury went well out of their way to obscure the cost of the policy because it was not close to zero. Not close to zero at all.
Treasury behaved very poorly at that time.
Alex Robson calculated the costs of the CPRS to be substantial:
The results show that depending on the discount rate used, the present value of the costs in the government policy scenario could be anywhere between 27 per cent and 83 per cent of current Australian GDP, or between $405 billion and $1.25 trillion in the government policy scenario.
Nowhere near close to zero.
A trillion has a number followed by zeros. So exclude the number and you do get zero.
Ah…Peter Martin, The Dumb’s resident economics expert iirc.
Well the money they take from one place they spend somewhere else.
Net effect: Zero.
Because I really cannot see any more sophisticated methodology yielding the zero/near-zero result.
Who is Peter Martin?
Why is Peter Martin answering for BS? Because BS doesnt want to say “Zero” when it might (ha ha ha) not be and he is found out in the next 4 weeks. The lie of course means nothing to him if he wins power. But it says a lot that he wasnt game to use that answer.
I used to frequent Peter Martin’s blog, but walked away in disgust at the left-wing idiocy.
Au contraire. The little chap has been quite explicit:
Now at the point where even the mass media are starting to choke.
That’s all well and good but I would rather whoever is costing this to stop playing with lego and start using an abacus.
With utter gibberish like this from Bill Shorten trying to explain to the MSM (well, SBS at least) a major plank of his election manifesto, surely someone in the LNP can tear him to shreds well before we all go to vote?
What Carbon Pollution Reduction Scheme?
If there is no Carbon Pollution then there is no Reduction Scheme so it should not affect the economy.
Sneaky politicians.
… but the modelling has been done.”
I did not hear what he said but I thought he said the muddling has been done.
Anyway I agree with muddling if that is what he said.
Maybe it was a slip of the tongue and Martin was inadvertently responding to the effect on global temperature, which is zero.