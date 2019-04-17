How much?

Posted on 3:27 pm, April 17, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

So Bill shorten has been refusing to outline the cost of his global warming climate change policy.

This incident gave rise to this fascinating twitter exchange:

Cats will remember that we covered the infamous Treasury modelling at length at the time. So it is something of a surprise that Peter Martin now claims the cost of the CPRS was close to zero. To the contrary – as I recall – Treasury went well out of their way to obscure the cost of the policy because it was not close to zero. Not close to zero at all.

Treasury behaved very poorly at that time.

Alex Robson calculated the costs of the CPRS to be substantial:

The results show that depending on the discount rate used, the present value of the costs in the government policy scenario could be anywhere between 27 per cent and 83 per cent of current Australian GDP, or between $405 billion and $1.25 trillion in the government policy scenario.

Nowhere near close to zero.

This entry was posted in 2019 election, Global warming and climate change policy, Taking out the trash. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to How much?

  1. stackja
    #2990260, posted on April 17, 2019 at 3:32 pm

    A trillion has a number followed by zeros. So exclude the number and you do get zero.

  2. Roger
    #2990261, posted on April 17, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    Ah…Peter Martin, The Dumb’s resident economics expert iirc.

  3. Mother Lode
    #2990268, posted on April 17, 2019 at 3:50 pm

    Well the money they take from one place they spend somewhere else.

    Net effect: Zero.

    Because I really cannot see any more sophisticated methodology yielding the zero/near-zero result.

  5. Jock
    #2990274, posted on April 17, 2019 at 3:54 pm

    Why is Peter Martin answering for BS? Because BS doesnt want to say “Zero” when it might (ha ha ha) not be and he is found out in the next 4 weeks. The lie of course means nothing to him if he wins power. But it says a lot that he wasnt game to use that answer.

  6. TBH
    #2990278, posted on April 17, 2019 at 3:58 pm

    I used to frequent Peter Martin’s blog, but walked away in disgust at the left-wing idiocy.

  7. Dr Faustus
    #2990281, posted on April 17, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    So Bill shorten has been refusing to outline the cost of his global warming climate change policy.

    Au contraire. The little chap has been quite explicit:

    “Our economy is going to grow, I don’t accept the characterisation that it’s a cost,” he told reporters in Perth on Wednesday.

    “We are going to grow because we are going to move to a lower carbon pollution economy and there’s other aspects which means that we will grow, but the modelling has been done.”

    Now at the point where even the mass media are starting to choke.

  8. jupes
    #2990283, posted on April 17, 2019 at 4:05 pm

    … but the modelling has been done.”

    That’s all well and good but I would rather whoever is costing this to stop playing with lego and start using an abacus.

  9. BoyfromTottenham
    #2990287, posted on April 17, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    With utter gibberish like this from Bill Shorten trying to explain to the MSM (well, SBS at least) a major plank of his election manifesto, surely someone in the LNP can tear him to shreds well before we all go to vote?

  10. NuThink
    #2990291, posted on April 17, 2019 at 4:41 pm

    What Carbon Pollution Reduction Scheme?
    If there is no Carbon Pollution then there is no Reduction Scheme so it should not affect the economy.
    Sneaky politicians.

    … but the modelling has been done.”

    I did not hear what he said but I thought he said the muddling has been done.
    Anyway I agree with muddling if that is what he said.

    muddling
    /ˈmʌdlɪŋ,ˈmʌd(ə)lɪŋ/
    noun
    1.
    the action or process of bringing something into a disordered or confusing state.
    “the muddling of fact and fiction is a tried-and-true tactic of totalitarian regimes”
    2.
    the action or process of mixing a drink or stirring an ingredient into a drink.
    “the muddling helps ensure that all the flavours are well blended”
    adjective
    1.
    confusing.
    “the map is a muddling haze, with place names in German, Russian, Polish, and Lithuanian”

  11. bemused
    #2990293, posted on April 17, 2019 at 4:45 pm

    Maybe it was a slip of the tongue and Martin was inadvertently responding to the effect on global temperature, which is zero.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.