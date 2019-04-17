Nationalising the means of production

Australia. Bringing you socialism with a smile ….

How do you nationalise the means of production without it looking like nationisation?

Consider this as reported in the AFR today:

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission warned directors at the same event that it plans to target CEOs and executives who sugar coat bad news to their board, as ASIC prepares to launch a wave of legal actions.

and

Mr Price told the event they had embedded agents in the banks and they were turning their attention to information executives were providing to their boards.

Nice euphemism … embedded agents. Would they be like political officers or more like KGB representatives?

But the agents of the state wish to get between the managers and directors of private companies. Yeah. Positive regulatory innovation.

What has this nation come to?