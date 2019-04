Scientia is dedicated to science practiced in the framework of critical rationalism formulated by Karl Popper along the lines “You may be right and I may be wrong and with an effort we may get nearer to the truth”.

Up to date commentary on all matters of interest in science including the black hole and climate science and policy. Check out the how Germans are getting more interested in climate realism, stirred up by Greta and the schoolkids in the street.