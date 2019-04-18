Midweek mini-roundup

Go meatless to save the planet! Greens prepare to drive Labor into extreme climate policies regardless of the cost. The carbon tax issue carries Alberta for the conservatives.

Hey, maybe good policy could get votes?

Alberta returned to its conservative roots, electing United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney premier after he vowed to fight harder for the province’s beleaguered energy industry. Kenney has vowed to get stalled pipelines built, scrap the province’s carbon tax, and create a “war room” to hit back at anti-oil-sands campaigners. He also pledged to cut corporate taxes and balance the province’s books in his first term. –Bloomberg, 17 April 2019 Kenney plans to create a $30 million “war room” to hit back at anti-energy campaigners and investigate their sources of funding. He’s also threatening to have Alberta cease doing business with banks that boycott energy projects, cut oil shipments to provinces that fight pipeline development and press Trudeau to kill Bill C-69, which overhauls the approval process for pipelines. “You have a conservative bloc of premiers stretching from Alberta to Quebec uninterrupted,” said Yaroslav Baran. “The near-consensus the prime minister had on his carbon framework is — it’s safe to say — now in tatters.” –Bloomberg, 17 April 2019

Dan Mitchell on the village experiment in China that eventually transformed the nation.

But desperate [the Great Famine] times were the motivation for desperate measures.

…a farmer named Yan Hongchang summoned the heads of the village’s desperate families to a clandestine meeting. On paper torn from a child’s school workbook, the farmers wrote a 79-word pledge to divide the commune’s land into family plots, submit the required quota of corn to the state, and keep the rest for themselves.

And what happened?

…farmers…reported a grain yield of 66 metric tons. This single harvest equaled the village’s total output between 1955 and 1970—but for once the figure was not exaggerated. In fact, villagers underreported their actual yield by a third, fearing officials would not believe their record haul.