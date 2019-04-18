“no plans to introduce any new taxes on superannuation”

I haven’t been able to find a Youtube clip of Bill Shorten saying that – but it is here at The Advertiser.

Brings back such happy memories and give me an excuse to post one of my all-time favourite clips:

Never gets old.

Of course as Terry McCrann explains the ALP intends exactly to introduce new taxes on Super.

Terry points to two important issues:

First, frankly, Shorten is just not leadership material. He can talk a smooth game when he doesn’t have to carry the ultimate responsibility. When the bucks pile up on his desk, he goes to water. … Secondly, he’s lazy. He can be great company, but he’s just not prepared to put in the hard yards to get on top of what he is supposed to be offering, or indeed just to get his soporific lines right.

It’s not just Shorten who is lazy. I made a similar point in an op-ed in the AFR last week.

Bowen is highly ambitious. He very clearly wants to be a reforming Treasurer. That, however, means he is going to have to change his ways. Be less trusting of tax-rort stories and dodgy numbers – especially tax-rort stories that generate big numbers. Big picture reforms require attention to micro-detail. Remember in 2010 the Rudd government thought that mining companies only paid 13 per cent tax? A lot of political pain could have been avoided if the government had paid attention to detail then. So it somewhat embarrassing for Bowen that he has a hole in his budget numbers. Forecasts are always rubbery. That isn’t his real problem. An inability or unwillingness to get to grips with the gory detail of policy will be his undoing. He should start by talking to people affected by his proposed policies and having an open mind about what they say.

Not enough attention to detail or maybe just lazy.