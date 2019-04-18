What they said: Academic Freedom edition

Report of the Independent Review of Freedom of Speech in Australian Higher Education Providers:

Agreements were accessed for 38 universities. Agreements for Bond University, Torrens University Australia and the University of Divinity could not be located. Thirty six of those agreements make explicit reference to the rights of staff to exercise academic

freedom and freedom of speech.488

fn488. References could not be found in the RMIT University Enterprise Agreement 2018 and the University of Southern Queensland Enterprise Agreement 2014-2017.