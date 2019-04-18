What they said: Academic Freedom edition

Report of the Independent Review of Freedom of Speech in Australian Higher Education Providers:
Agreements were accessed for 38 universities. Agreements for Bond University, Torrens University Australia and the University of Divinity could not be located. Thirty six of those agreements make explicit reference to the rights of staff to exercise academic
freedom and freedom of speech.488
fn488. References could not be found in the RMIT University Enterprise Agreement 2018 and the University of Southern Queensland Enterprise Agreement 2014-2017.
RMIT University Enterprise Agreement 2018:
36.5 An Academic Employee is expected to support the role of the University as a place of independent learning and thought, where ideas may be put forward and reasoned opinion expressed freely while maintaining respect for and openness to others.
36.6 Academic Employees will at all times:
(a) perform their duties diligently and honestly; and
(b) provide a duty of care to their students; and
(c) act in a manner that ensures the efficient and effective expenditure of University funds.
36.7 Academic Employees have the right to participate and express opinions in public debates about issues and ideas related to their area of expertise and higher education issues generally.
Peter Ridd?
Last I checked he is/was/might be an employee at JCU.