From where does his supposed reputation come

On TAFKAS’ regular morning two wheel chariot rides, he listens to many podcast. Many.

This morning, and merry Easter to Cats, amongst the many podcasts, TAFKAS listened to an interview of Senator The Hon. Arthur Sinodinos by Patricia Karvelas. Feel free to listen for yourself here. It’s not that long.

The whole interview made TAFKAS wonder from where does the Hon Senator’s supposed golden economic and public policy reputation come from? Ditto his supposed political judgement reputation.

Yes. He was John Howard’s chief of staff for many years, but on the surface, that means that he is good at organising meetings, making sure the office supplies are ordered and making sure that advice gets to the boss. Yes. A very important organisational function, but not necessarily a leadership, policy or political function.

Whilst he may be a very nice man, over the recent years, The Hon. Senator’s sub-optimal judgment has been displayed several times. Is this the best the Liberal Party can do to populated its coveted ochre leather chairs in Canberra?