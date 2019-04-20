Liberty Quote
Give a man a fish, he’ll eat for a day. Teach him to take fish from others, …— EconLog commenter Dave Smith
-
Recent Comments
- stackja on Open Forum: April 20, 2019
- stackja on Open Forum: April 20, 2019
- stackja on Open Forum: April 20, 2019
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: April 20, 2019
- Rossini on Open Forum: April 20, 2019
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: April 20, 2019
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: April 20, 2019
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: April 15, 2019
- Memoryvault on Open Forum: April 20, 2019
- Mother Lode on Open Forum: April 20, 2019
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: April 20, 2019
- Memoryvault on Open Forum: April 20, 2019
- Rossini on Open Forum: April 20, 2019
- Ellie on Open Forum: April 20, 2019
- Rossini on Open Forum: April 20, 2019
- Ellie on Open Forum: April 20, 2019
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: April 15, 2019
- Atoms for Peace on Monday Forum: April 15, 2019
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: April 15, 2019
- Atoms for Peace on Open Forum: April 20, 2019
- Atoms for Peace on Open Forum: April 20, 2019
- Atoms for Peace on Open Forum: April 20, 2019
- Knuckle Dragger on Monday Forum: April 15, 2019
- Ellie on Monday Forum: April 15, 2019
- Memoryvault on Monday Forum: April 15, 2019
- Knuckle Dragger on Monday Forum: April 15, 2019
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: April 15, 2019
- Ellie on Monday Forum: April 15, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Monday Forum: April 15, 2019
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Monday Forum: April 15, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Open Forum: April 20, 2019
- Easter 2019
- From where does his supposed reputation come
- News judgment in the modern world
- Ridd v JCU
- The “Professor Standard”
- David Bidstrup: More silly solar stuff
- Justinian the Great on Orwell’s Australia: Home of the Overly Regulated, Crony Capitalist State
- “no plans to introduce any new taxes on superannuation”
- What they said: Academic Freedom edition
- Midweek mini-roundup
- 1942 (or 1765 before GST)
- How much?
- Can we get these into parliament also
- Nationalising the means of production
- Science site promoting critical rationalism
- James Cook University and Bob Carter
- More than a great cathedral has now been lost to us all
- Peter Ridd wins a victory for academic freedom against political correctness
- Peter O’Brien on negative gearing
- Hi-Ya Ed-Ya-Kaytian
- Weaponising the ACCC to address cartels: more market controls planned
- Reverse Sophie’s Choice
- Negative gearing policy cover up
- Leading indicator of Economic Lagging
- Tax early. Tax often. Tax everyone and everything.
- Some Pigs Are More Equal
- The Hammer and Nail Convention
- Notre Dame in flames
- Solar subsidies start to bite seriously
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: April 20, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Hello all
The Mr Creosote thread has exploded
Did somebody mention death duties?
Muah!
The old Fred was getting too personal!
Sinc, are you awake?
Anybody watch the Easts verses Storm match tonight?
That reads a bit like a weather report.
Dammit.
I said May Day Sinc!
10th?
Please be gentle with the Doomlord.
He’s still getting over the loss of his beloved Potential Greatness.
Heading for dreamland. Sailing there in a nice new thread.
Under a full moon, and full steam ahead.
Quality script writing. With no threat to losing your head.
It is only a film.
Good night all still awake.
It makes for a more coherent explanation than the churches offer. But so many prefer the mumbo-jumbo.
Qantas didn’t offer meat less menu on Good Friday.
I slept through old thread.
Easts 21!