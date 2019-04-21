Notre Dame interview

Posted on 9:36 am, April 21, 2019 by Rafe Champion

A Chinese media source has reported an interview with a retired architect and engineer who worked on Notre Dame over three decades. According to my translator he thought that the electrical system and surveillance in the building were too good to fail and he can’t understood how the oak planks burned to rapidly. A regulator steps up to demand more regulation of historic sites. Never waste a good disaster. Interview with subtitles.

  2. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #2993584, posted on April 21, 2019 at 9:46 am

    Wow.

    China, Russia and Noam Chomsky are more credible than our “trusted news peoples”.

  3. Rafe Champion
    #2993610, posted on April 21, 2019 at 10:18 am

    My translator said the Chinese commentary included a suggestion of arson with accelerant but the engineer on the youtube report was very careful to avoid any inflammatory (sorry) suggestions.

  4. mh
    #2993620, posted on April 21, 2019 at 10:33 am

    Considering the attacks on churches in France averaged 2 per day during 2018, I think it is reasonable to suspect foul play.

    The attacks on Christian churches in China by the State would be equally appalling.

  5. Roger
    #2993621, posted on April 21, 2019 at 10:35 am

    Conflicting assessments by experts are about – others point out there was no sprinkler system nor any firewalls in the timber attic and the medieval oak beams were “tinder dry”. Thus “the forest” indeed burned like a forest.

