Notre Dame interview

A Chinese media source has reported an interview with a retired architect and engineer who worked on Notre Dame over three decades. According to my translator he thought that the electrical system and surveillance in the building were too good to fail and he can’t understood how the oak planks burned to rapidly. A regulator steps up to demand more regulation of historic sites. Never waste a good disaster. Interview with subtitles.
-
Accelerant?
Wow.
China, Russia and Noam Chomsky are more credible than our “trusted news peoples”.
My translator said the Chinese commentary included a suggestion of arson with accelerant but the engineer on the youtube report was very careful to avoid any inflammatory (sorry) suggestions.
Considering the attacks on churches in France averaged 2 per day during 2018, I think it is reasonable to suspect foul play.
The attacks on Christian churches in China by the State would be equally appalling.
Conflicting assessments by experts are about – others point out there was no sprinkler system nor any firewalls in the timber attic and the medieval oak beams were “tinder dry”. Thus “the forest” indeed burned like a forest.