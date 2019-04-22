David Attenborough, another victim of the climate change delusion syndrome

Posted on 4:20 pm, April 22, 2019 by Rafe Champion

Only himself to blame.

His facts turn out to be half-truths that fit the pattern of exploiting primal fears to create deep psychological spin. He says “we don’t know” but shows the opposite — associating every kind of bad weather, fire, and storm with man-made emissions even though data shows that these were worse in the past or are caused by other factors. In probably his lowest career point, rumours are spreading that not only did thriving polar bears cause the falling walrus episode rather than coal power stations, but his crew may have killed walruses by being there. Paul Homewood argues the team itself scared the walruses by flying drones near the walrus herd and spooking them.

3 Responses to David Attenborough, another victim of the climate change delusion syndrome

  1. bemused
    #2994721, posted on April 22, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    It’s interesting that only a few months ago he was saying that the climate change lobby was being too catastropharian and were losing their audience. So what does he then do, double down on the catastrophe mongering.

  2. bemused
    #2994723, posted on April 22, 2019 at 4:25 pm

    Oops! Forgot to add this video about the poly bears from just a few days ago:

  3. stackja
    #2994734, posted on April 22, 2019 at 4:36 pm

    When did DA discover ‘climate’?
    I don’t remember him expressing such views in earlier years.

