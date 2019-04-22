Election Market update

Mark the Ballot has an update of the probability of a coalition victory.

He says:

Interestingly, the odds for the Coalition have improved slightly since the election was called.

Not surprising. It is a two-horse race and you’d hope that each side would be competitive.

A couple of thoughts. Coalition victory is still less than 25%. Yes there has been an uptick, but everyone agrees that Shorten had a terrible week. For the government to get re-elected, there has to be a terrible week for the opposition every week.