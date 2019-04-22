Election Market update

Posted on 4:47 pm, April 22, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

Mark the Ballot has an update of the probability of a coalition victory.

He says:

Interestingly, the odds for the Coalition have improved slightly since the election was called.

Not surprising. It is a two-horse race and you’d hope that each side would be competitive.

A couple of thoughts. Coalition victory is still less than 25%. Yes there has been an uptick, but everyone agrees that Shorten had a terrible week. For the government to get re-elected, there has to be a terrible week for the opposition every week.

This entry was posted in 2019 election. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Election Market update

  1. stackja
    #2994760, posted on April 22, 2019 at 5:00 pm

    Can BS not talk for the rest of the campaign? Unless in tightly circumstances? Otherwise?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.