Liberty Quote
Those parts of education, it is to be observed, for the teaching of which there are no public institutions, are generally the best taught. When a young man goes to a fencing or a dancing school, he does not indeed always learn to fence or to dance very well; but he seldom fails of learning to fence or to dance.— Adam Smith
-
Recent Comments
- Ellie on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- Ellie on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- calli on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- Winston Smith on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- jupes on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- Tom on Light relief for Trump supporters
- gowest on From where does his supposed reputation come
- a happy little debunker on Light relief for Trump supporters
- Rabid Koala on Light relief for Trump supporters
- Tel on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- Baldrick on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- Rabid Koala on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- Infidel Tiger on Light relief for Trump supporters
- vicki on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- dover_beach on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- jupes on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: April 20, 2019
- Dr Faustus on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- Beachcomber on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: April 20, 2019
- Beachcomber on Open Forum: April 20, 2019
- vicki on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- rickw on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- Beachcomber on Open Forum: April 20, 2019
- stackja on Open Forum: April 20, 2019
- Radman on Light relief for Trump supporters
- John Constantine on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- OldOzzie on Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
- Light relief for Trump supporters
- Notre Dame interview
- Open Forum: April 20, 2019
- Easter 2019
- From where does his supposed reputation come
- News judgment in the modern world
- Ridd v JCU
- The “Professor Standard”
- David Bidstrup: More silly solar stuff
- Justinian the Great on Orwell’s Australia: Home of the Overly Regulated, Crony Capitalist State
- “no plans to introduce any new taxes on superannuation”
- What they said: Academic Freedom edition
- Midweek mini-roundup
- 1942 (or 1765 before GST)
- How much?
- Can we get these into parliament also
- Nationalising the means of production
- Science site promoting critical rationalism
- James Cook University and Bob Carter
- More than a great cathedral has now been lost to us all
- Peter Ridd wins a victory for academic freedom against political correctness
- Peter O’Brien on negative gearing
- Hi-Ya Ed-Ya-Kaytian
- Weaponising the ACCC to address cartels: more market controls planned
- Reverse Sophie’s Choice
- Negative gearing policy cover up
- Leading indicator of Economic Lagging
- Tax early. Tax often. Tax everyone and everything.
- Some Pigs Are More Equal
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- Paul Johnson Archives
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: April 22, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
eleventy
Podium?
Yep.
b
Commentor, on the Oz website..
Top ten !
I’m still here
So is Is lam
Lower order batsman in the team.
I’ll bring the sandpaper.
Pot luck – top 10!!
Trump wins again.
Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei replaces IRGC commander
Seeing that the IRGC controls something like a third of the Iranian economy it’s fun that the guys at the top are now being booted by Herr Supreme Leader. Suffering in the wallet are we?
Yay!
More Robert Palmer to add to last Thread
Robert Palmer – “Simply Irresistible” Pepsi Commercial 1
and
Robert Palmer Pepsi commercial 2 – February 1989
To their abc, journalism is now simply checking their mobile phones for helpful things to type out and speak to power.
Taxfunded.
Comrades.
More on paradise lost:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4sXtjcqV_IA
Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei replaces IRGC commander
I wonder what has happened to Qassem Suleimani? He was at the forefront of Iran’s involvement in the struggle against ISIS & affiliates in Iraq & Syria since 2014 & is said to have been instrumental in persuading Putin to enter the fray in defence of Assad’s (& Russia’s) interests. Infrequent photos of him from the last few years show someone who seems older than his years (62) – not surprising given the length of his military service.
Z is for Zombie Army.
The ABC have decided who is responsible for the massacre of Christians in Sri Lanka. It is right wing white extremists.
If Mozlems are involved, it is only because they are understandably responding to the Christchurch shootings by right wing white extremists.
Starting Monday, apparently:
And given this impacts Iran’s remaining big buyers – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Italy and Greece – you would have to view this as Iran changing gear for some increased state-sponsored terrorism.
Actually Buddhists are being blamed for picking on the Mo lovers.
No seriously.
The article indicates a far more modest achievement.
Zali Steggall has welcomed the 1000th volunteer to her ranks
Her “volunteers” have been extremely aggressive in their campaigning & have alienated a lot of voters – particularly older ones.
On the other hand, this lower north shore precinct is teeming with “progressives”, whose critical faculties are greatly diminished by “affluenza”.
Sri Lanka once again proves that multiculturalism leads to violence. If people of the same race cannot even overcome cultural differences what hope is there for Australia?
The Uni-Party in lockstep, again …
If too much affluence is the disease then I’m sure Greens and Labor can solve that for us.
Too stupid to survive.
The eldest one actually owned slaves.
Jupes:
They do this every time someone kicks back after the latest bombing.
Every Bloody Time.
Just look at the Rohingya. They’ve been kicking the neighbours around for years, and finally the Buddhists have kicked back. The Rohingya, of course, have now defaulted to the victim mode.
Same in Bosnia – kick the neighbours, wail when they kick back, perform like a victim and rest until their women’s wombs alter the balance of power.
Is she dead? I think these were the youngest.
28. My age 😁
MV. Are you ok? Tough night last night.