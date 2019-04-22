Monday Forum: April 22, 2019

Posted on 2:00 pm, April 22, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
30 Responses to Monday Forum: April 22, 2019

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2994623, posted on April 22, 2019 at 2:10 pm

    Gary
    3 hours ago
    Soon is the winter of our discontent Made glorious summer by this son of Hawke; And all the carbon clouds that lour’d upon our house In the deep bosom of the ocean buried.
    Now are our brows bound with victorious Greens; Our tattooed arms Get Up for emoluments;
    Our stern alarums changed to Me Too meetings,
    Our dreadful marches to virtuos measures.
    Julia-visaged war hath smooth’d his wrinkled front;
    And now, instead of mounting barded steeds To fright the souls of fearful adversaries,
    He capers nimbly in the AWU lady’s chamber To the lascivious pleasing of a fluke.
    Apologies to Will

    Commentor, on the Oz website..

  7. mh
    #2994630, posted on April 22, 2019 at 2:19 pm

    I’m still here

    So is Is lam

  8. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2994635, posted on April 22, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    Lower order batsman in the team.

    I’ll bring the sandpaper.

  9. mizaris
    #2994639, posted on April 22, 2019 at 2:29 pm

    Pot luck – top 10!!

  10. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2994642, posted on April 22, 2019 at 2:31 pm

    Trump wins again.

    Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei replaces IRGC commander

    A day after a high level Isla mic Revolutionary Guard Corps internal security commander was removed, Iran also replaced Moh ammed Ali Jafari with Hossein Salami. It appears to be a major shakeup at the top of the IRGC and likely indicates that rumors of internal scandals are accurate.

    It appears that other positions may be in flux within the IRGC. The IRGC is also in the spotlight after the US designated it a terr orist organization.

    Seeing that the IRGC controls something like a third of the Iranian economy it’s fun that the guys at the top are now being booted by Herr Supreme Leader. Suffering in the wallet are we?

  13. John Constantine
    #2994646, posted on April 22, 2019 at 2:37 pm

    To their abc, journalism is now simply checking their mobile phones for helpful things to type out and speak to power.

    Taxfunded.

    Comrades.

  14. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2994650, posted on April 22, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    Zali Steggall has hit the 1000 volunteer milestone as Tony Abbott becomes favourite for Warringah
    Ben James, Manly Daily
    April 22, 2019 3:00am
    Subscriber only

    Zali Steggall has welcomed the 1000th volunteer to her ranks as she attempts to break the record for the biggest first time independent campaign.

    Her turquoise team has been unmistakeable across Warringah in the last few weeks as her battle against Tony Abbott hots up.

    “You hope that your campaign is going to be supported by the local community when you start but you never know,” the Olympian said.

    “But the support I have received has been fantastic. It is exciting and everyone feels like they are part of something and making a real difference.”

    The Independent candidate hit the 1000 volunteer milestone midweek with some 2700 supporters also signed up to her website.

    While she appears to have the edge on her opponent in terms of volunteers, the latest odds suggest Mr Abbott has his nose in front.

    Last Friday, Sportsbet had Mr Abbott as favourite at $1.60 with Ms Steggall at $2.30. Just 10 days ago Ms Steggall was at $1.66 and Mr Abbott $2.15.

  16. vicki
    #2994652, posted on April 22, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei replaces IRGC commander

    I wonder what has happened to Qassem Suleimani? He was at the forefront of Iran’s involvement in the struggle against ISIS & affiliates in Iraq & Syria since 2014 & is said to have been instrumental in persuading Putin to enter the fray in defence of Assad’s (& Russia’s) interests. Infrequent photos of him from the last few years show someone who seems older than his years (62) – not surprising given the length of his military service.

  17. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2994655, posted on April 22, 2019 at 2:57 pm

    Zali Steggall has welcomed the 1000th volunteer to her ranks

    Z is for Zombie Army.

  18. Beachcomber
    #2994656, posted on April 22, 2019 at 2:57 pm

    The ABC have decided who is responsible for the massacre of Christians in Sri Lanka. It is right wing white extremists.
    If Mozlems are involved, it is only because they are understandably responding to the Christchurch shootings by right wing white extremists.

  19. Dr Faustus
    #2994657, posted on April 22, 2019 at 2:57 pm

    Seeing that the IRGC controls something like a third of the Iranian economy it’s fun that the guys at the top are now being booted by Herr Supreme Leader. Suffering in the wallet are we?

    Starting Monday, apparently:

    The United States is expected to announce on Monday that all buyers of Iranian oil will have to end their imports shortly or face sanctions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters, triggering about a 3 percent rise in crude prices.

    And given this impacts Iran’s remaining big buyers – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Italy and Greece – you would have to view this as Iran changing gear for some increased state-sponsored terrorism.

  20. jupes
    #2994659, posted on April 22, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    The ABC have decided who is responsible for the massacre of Christians in Sri Lanka. It is right wing white extremists.

    Actually Buddhists are being blamed for picking on the Mo lovers.

    No seriously.

  21. dover_beach
    #2994660, posted on April 22, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    Neuroscientists can read brain activity to predict decisions 11 seconds before people act

    The article indicates a far more modest achievement.

  22. vicki
    #2994661, posted on April 22, 2019 at 3:04 pm

    Zali Steggall has welcomed the 1000th volunteer to her ranks

    Her “volunteers” have been extremely aggressive in their campaigning & have alienated a lot of voters – particularly older ones.

    On the other hand, this lower north shore precinct is teeming with “progressives”, whose critical faculties are greatly diminished by “affluenza”.

  23. Rabid Koala
    #2994665, posted on April 22, 2019 at 3:15 pm

    Sri Lanka once again proves that multiculturalism leads to violence. If people of the same race cannot even overcome cultural differences what hope is there for Australia?

  24. Baldrick
    #2994666, posted on April 22, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    The Uni-Party in lockstep, again …

    Nine News Australia ✔ @9NewsAUS
    Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labor leader Bill Shorten have both said they are open to bringing Sharrouf’s surviving children back to Australia

  25. Tel
    #2994667, posted on April 22, 2019 at 3:17 pm

    On the other hand, this lower north shore precinct is teeming with “progressives”, whose critical faculties are greatly diminished by “affluenza”.

    If too much affluence is the disease then I’m sure Greens and Labor can solve that for us.

  26. jupes
    #2994672, posted on April 22, 2019 at 3:22 pm

    Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labor leader Bill Shorten have both said they are open to bringing Sharrouf’s surviving children back to Australia

    Too stupid to survive.

    The eldest one actually owned slaves.

  27. Winston Smith
    #2994673, posted on April 22, 2019 at 3:22 pm

    Jupes:

    Actually Buddhists are being blamed for picking on the Mo lovers.

    No seriously.

    They do this every time someone kicks back after the latest bombing.
    Every Bloody Time.
    Just look at the Rohingya. They’ve been kicking the neighbours around for years, and finally the Buddhists have kicked back. The Rohingya, of course, have now defaulted to the victim mode.
    Same in Bosnia – kick the neighbours, wail when they kick back, perform like a victim and rest until their women’s wombs alter the balance of power.

  28. calli
    #2994674, posted on April 22, 2019 at 3:24 pm

    The eldest one actually owned slaves.

    Is she dead? I think these were the youngest.

  30. Ellie
    #2994676, posted on April 22, 2019 at 3:26 pm

    MV. Are you ok? Tough night last night.

