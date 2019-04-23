Actually in the real world we need more CO2

Posted on 10:08 pm, April 23, 2019 by Rafe Champion

Will Happer is President Trump’s go-to man on Science and he is a great fan of CO2. In long-term historical perspective we are at a low point for CO2 and there is barely enough for good plant growth. The planet has been greened by the increase in modern times and more will be better.

This is a particularly informative interview in the Interviews That Matter series. Particularly clear on the “historical drought” aspect, the diminishing effect of increasing CO2, the way it builds drought resistance and increases agricultural productivity.

One Response to Actually in the real world we need more CO2

  1. Mak Siccar
    #2995735, posted on April 23, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    As I posted on the other thread, read this.

    Unfortunately, on this blog we are talking to the rational/converted.

    https://www.spectator.com.au/2019/04/if-one-scientist-was-enough-for-einstein/

