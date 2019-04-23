An inside story about the campaign to impeach CO2

A remarkable piece of historical and institutional analysis of climate science over the last 70 or 80 years by Ricard Lindzen, the doyen of genuine climate science. I appreciate that this is far too long for busy Cats to read but everyone needs to know that it exists.

When an issue becomes a vital part of a political agenda, as is the case with climate, then the politically desired position becomes a goal rather than a consequence of scientific research. This paper will deal with the origin of the cultural changes and with specific examples of the operation and interaction of these factors. In particular we will show how the political bodies act to control scientific institutions, how scientists adjust both data and even theory to accommodate politically correct positions, and how opposition to these positions is disposed of.