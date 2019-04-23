Just don’t mention the Christians

Posted on 10:37 am, April 23, 2019 by Rafe Champion

Lefties invent a new word to avoid reality. Easter worshippers?

Lefties stand with Muslims, LBGQT and nightclub dancers. What about Christians?

9 Responses to Just don’t mention the Christians

  stackja
    #2995281, posted on April 23, 2019 at 10:40 am

    1984 newspeak lives on.

  None
    #2995291, posted on April 23, 2019 at 10:58 am

    Remember when the left laughed at Bush’s war on terror? The abstract noun? Now “hate” is an actor.

  John Constantine
    #2995296, posted on April 23, 2019 at 11:01 am

    It is simply the Helpful Way to describe what happened.

    To say ‘Christians’ may be truthful journalism, but not Helpful Journalism.

    Cheerful Squalor is the way the media prefer it.

    Comrades.

  None
    #2995299, posted on April 23, 2019 at 11:03 am

    Remember too that these are the people that will s*** their pants if you use the wrong pronoun for a transgender person but hey don’t you dare call Christians by their own self designation. What would they have said if the targets had been Jews?

  None
    #2995303, posted on April 23, 2019 at 11:04 am

  Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #2995307, posted on April 23, 2019 at 11:09 am

    It is also an (intentionally) historically ignorant sledge to delegitimise Christianity and bring up old wholly biblically and historically inaccurate myths such as Christians never having baptism until they went to Ireland etc.

    This is actually the more pointed and insidious part of the message, not the perceived non-acknowledgment.

    Think of it as “Eostere Worshippers”.

    I think the loud and proud Christians here are both not angry enough and not angry about the right thing.

    They’re not just insulting you, they’re throwing dung at you and telling you it is incense.

  mh
    #2995308, posted on April 23, 2019 at 11:09 am

    Theresa May believes it was an attack on buildings

    Theresa May
    @theresa_may
    The acts of violence against churches and hotels in Sri Lanka are truly appalling, and my deepest sympathies go out to all of those affected at this tragic time.

    We must stand together to make sure that no one should ever have to practise their faith in fear.

  mh
    #2995312, posted on April 23, 2019 at 11:15 am

    Barack Obama

    @BarackObama
    The attacks on tourists and Easter worshippers in Sri Lanka are an attack on humanity. On a day devoted to love, redemption, and renewal, we pray for the victims and stand with the people of Sri Lanka.

    Hillary Clinton

    @HillaryClinton
    On this holy weekend for many faiths, we must stand united against hatred and violence. I’m praying for everyone affected by today’s horrific attacks on Easter worshippers and travelers in Sri Lanka.

    Julián Castro

    @JulianCastro
    On a day of redemption and hope, the evil of these attacks on Easter worshippers and tourists in Sri Lanka is deeply saddening. My prayers today are with the dead and injured, and their families. May we find grace.

    Jared Polis

    @GovofCO
    Heartbreaking to learn about the attacks on tourists and Easter worshippers in Sri Lanka. Colorado stands with the people of Sri Lanka during this very tragic day and we grieve for those affected by these acts of violence.

    Ami Bera, M.D.

    @RepBera
    I am deeply saddened over the horrific acts of violence against Easter worshippers and tourists in Sri Lanka. I send my deepest condolences to the victims and their families. We stand united with the people of Sri Lanka.

