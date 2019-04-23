Just don’t mention the Christians

Lefties invent a new word to avoid reality. Easter worshippers?
Lefties stand with Muslims, LBGQT and nightclub dancers. What about Christians?
Mankind does not drink alcohol because there are breweries, distilleries, and vineyards; men brew beer, distill spirits, and grow grapes because of the demand for alcoholic drinks.
1984 newspeak lives on.
It was noticed pretty quickly:
Obama, Hillary refuse to use the word ‘Christians’ in their infuriating responses to Sri Lanka attack on Christians
The Left’s storm troops are already on the march…
Conservative outrage over Obama and Clinton “Easter worshippers” tweets is just the latest phony right-wing controversy
Media Matters for America is notorious.
Remember when the left laughed at Bush’s war on terror? The abstract noun? Now “hate” is an actor.
It is simply the Helpful Way to describe what happened.
To say ‘Christians’ may be truthful journalism, but not Helpful Journalism.
Cheerful Squalor is the way the media prefer it.
Comrades.
Remember too that these are the people that will s*** their pants if you use the wrong pronoun for a transgender person but hey don’t you dare call Christians by their own self designation. What would they have said if the targets had been Jews?
It is also an (intentionally) historically ignorant sledge to delegitimise Christianity and bring up old wholly biblically and historically inaccurate myths such as Christians never having baptism until they went to Ireland etc.
This is actually the more pointed and insidious part of the message, not the perceived non-acknowledgment.
Think of it as “Eostere Worshippers”.
I think the loud and proud Christians here are both not angry enough and not angry about the right thing.
They’re not just insulting you, they’re throwing dung at you and telling you it is incense.
Theresa May believes it was an attack on buildings
Barack Obama
✔
@BarackObama
The attacks on tourists and Easter worshippers in Sri Lanka are an attack on humanity. On a day devoted to love, redemption, and renewal, we pray for the victims and stand with the people of Sri Lanka.
Hillary Clinton
✔
@HillaryClinton
On this holy weekend for many faiths, we must stand united against hatred and violence. I’m praying for everyone affected by today’s horrific attacks on Easter worshippers and travelers in Sri Lanka.
Julián Castro
✔
@JulianCastro
On a day of redemption and hope, the evil of these attacks on Easter worshippers and tourists in Sri Lanka is deeply saddening. My prayers today are with the dead and injured, and their families. May we find grace.
Jared Polis
✔
@GovofCO
Heartbreaking to learn about the attacks on tourists and Easter worshippers in Sri Lanka. Colorado stands with the people of Sri Lanka during this very tragic day and we grieve for those affected by these acts of violence.
Ami Bera, M.D.
✔
@RepBera
I am deeply saddened over the horrific acts of violence against Easter worshippers and tourists in Sri Lanka. I send my deepest condolences to the victims and their families. We stand united with the people of Sri Lanka.