One policy to rule them all

Warwick McKibbin has a very sensible op-ed in the AFR this morning talking about emission reduction targets.

The debate that should be the focus of this election campaign is not the size of the emission target but the comprehensive set of policies that will be implemented.

Well yes. I suppose so. The challenge being that there is a huge gulf between what economists can imagine and what politicians can or want to deliver.

The important paragraph is this:

Australia needs a comprehensive policy to deal with climate change. Piecemeal symbolic announcements do not make a comprehensive policy. An emissions target is an essential element to guide expectations, but it is not the most important part of climate policy. What is most important are the actual policies. These need to be economy-wide because greenhouse gas emissions are economy wide. To be low cost, they need to have a clear carbon price. They need to have wide support because as shown in the failure of energy and climate policy over the past decade, the cost of political uncertainty is likely to be larger than the costs of a well-designed climate policy. The policies also need to be scalable. If the global community pursues even deeper cuts, then the Australian policy may need to ramp-up. Piecemeal policy will collapse under pressure.

Commentary follows.

Australia needs a comprehensive policy to deal with climate change.

This is code for a carbon tax or emissions trading scheme.

Piecemeal symbolic announcements do not make a comprehensive policy.

Yes.

An emissions target is an essential element to guide expectations, but it is not the most important part of climate policy.

Yes.

What is most important are the actual policies.

Very much so.

These need to be economy-wide because greenhouse gas emissions are economy wide.

Hmmmmmmmm. I suppose so, but not entirely convinced. By economy-wide do we mean Australian economy-wide, global economy-wide?

To be low cost, they need to have a clear carbon price.

That’s a definite maybe. Now here is the thing – we have many, many carbon prices in the economy. At the moment all of them are non-transparent and could be described as being ‘unclear’. The claim being made here is that a transparent and clear carbon price (established either as a tax or by an emissions trading scheme) would be the lowest cost option to meet a given target. Yes – the very target that we were just told is less important than the actual policies being adopted.

They need to have wide support because as shown in the failure of energy and climate policy over the past decade, the cost of political uncertainty is likely to be larger than the costs of a well-designed climate policy.

This is a serious political challenge. It turns out that voters don’t like carbon taxes. Elites do.

The policies also need to be scalable.

In principle, yes. Yet ow does that compare with it being ‘a comprehensive policy’?

If the global community pursues even deeper cuts, then the Australian policy may need to ramp-up.

Deeper that what? Doesn’t this point simply demonstrate that Australia should not go it alone but rather cooperate in actual international and coordinated policy efforts?

Piecemeal policy will collapse under pressure.

Yes. Indeed. Australia going it alone is, by definition, piecemeal policy.

It seems to me that the challenge for anyone wanting to propose a carbon tax or ETS needs to explain what happened last time. The Gillard government introduced a carbon tax (that would evolve into an ETS). This we were told was the low cost option to deal with greenhouse gasses, etc. etc. etc. That is what the theory tells us, and what Warwick McKibbin is suggesting in this op-ed.

But we now know that the ‘low cost’ option is pretty expensive. That doesn’t necessarily mean that we should do nothing, but it does suggest that those proposing this policy response need to do a much better job at justifying their policy proposals.

We also know that all the other carbon prices – the implicit prices – do not get repealed and/or replaced. The carbon tax is an add-on, not a replacement. As such it becomes hard to justify as the low-cost policy that economists tend to support.