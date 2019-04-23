One policy to rule them all

Warwick McKibbin has a very sensible op-ed in the AFR this morning talking about emission reduction targets.
The debate that should be the focus of this election campaign is not the size of the emission target but the comprehensive set of policies that will be implemented.
Well yes. I suppose so. The challenge being that there is a huge gulf between what economists can imagine and what politicians can or want to deliver.
The important paragraph is this:
Australia needs a comprehensive policy to deal with climate change. Piecemeal symbolic announcements do not make a comprehensive policy. An emissions target is an essential element to guide expectations, but it is not the most important part of climate policy. What is most important are the actual policies. These need to be economy-wide because greenhouse gas emissions are economy wide. To be low cost, they need to have a clear carbon price. They need to have wide support because as shown in the failure of energy and climate policy over the past decade, the cost of political uncertainty is likely to be larger than the costs of a well-designed climate policy. The policies also need to be scalable. If the global community pursues even deeper cuts, then the Australian policy may need to ramp-up. Piecemeal policy will collapse under pressure.
Commentary follows.
Australia needs a comprehensive policy to deal with climate change.
This is code for a carbon tax or emissions trading scheme.
Piecemeal symbolic announcements do not make a comprehensive policy.
Yes.
An emissions target is an essential element to guide expectations, but it is not the most important part of climate policy.
Yes.
What is most important are the actual policies.
Very much so.
These need to be economy-wide because greenhouse gas emissions are economy wide.
Hmmmmmmmm. I suppose so, but not entirely convinced. By economy-wide do we mean Australian economy-wide, global economy-wide?
To be low cost, they need to have a clear carbon price.
That’s a definite maybe. Now here is the thing – we have many, many carbon prices in the economy. At the moment all of them are non-transparent and could be described as being ‘unclear’. The claim being made here is that a transparent and clear carbon price (established either as a tax or by an emissions trading scheme) would be the lowest cost option to meet a given target. Yes – the very target that we were just told is less important than the actual policies being adopted.
They need to have wide support because as shown in the failure of energy and climate policy over the past decade, the cost of political uncertainty is likely to be larger than the costs of a well-designed climate policy.
This is a serious political challenge. It turns out that voters don’t like carbon taxes. Elites do.
The policies also need to be scalable.
In principle, yes. Yet ow does that compare with it being ‘a comprehensive policy’?
If the global community pursues even deeper cuts, then the Australian policy may need to ramp-up.
Deeper that what? Doesn’t this point simply demonstrate that Australia should not go it alone but rather cooperate in actual international and coordinated policy efforts?
Piecemeal policy will collapse under pressure.
Yes. Indeed. Australia going it alone is, by definition, piecemeal policy.
It seems to me that the challenge for anyone wanting to propose a carbon tax or ETS needs to explain what happened last time. The Gillard government introduced a carbon tax (that would evolve into an ETS). This we were told was the low cost option to deal with greenhouse gasses, etc. etc. etc. That is what the theory tells us, and what Warwick McKibbin is suggesting in this op-ed.
But we now know that the ‘low cost’ option is pretty expensive. That doesn’t necessarily mean that we should do nothing, but it does suggest that those proposing this policy response need to do a much better job at justifying their policy proposals.
We also know that all the other carbon prices – the implicit prices – do not get repealed and/or replaced. The carbon tax is an add-on, not a replacement. As such it becomes hard to justify as the low-cost policy that economists tend to support.
‘Carbon tax’ will reduce temperature in India and Red China allowing them to continue burning fossil fuels.
Sensible?
Australia needs a comprehensive policy to deal with climate change.
Well, maybe, ie. to consider how we’d mitigate the effects of whatever climate change occurs naturally (or otherwise) – but “let the free market handle it” may be the best.
An emissions target is an essential element to guide expectations, …
How about “whatever emissions arise from normal exercise of a free market economy”?
To be low cost, they need to have a clear carbon price.
The lowest cost carbon price is zero.
If the global community pursues even deeper cuts, then the Australian policy may need to ramp-up.
If the global community continues to do nothing (except virtue signal) can we ramp down? (I think Sinc was getting at this in his commentary.)
No offence, Mr McKibbin, but your plan for a comprehensive policy to deal with failed doomsday global warming is a sign your nurse has over medicated you, or you are hopelessly ignorant …
China’s power industry calls for hundreds of new coal power plants by 2030
Under the proposal, the country could add a large coal power plant every 2 weeks for the next 12 years
https://unearthed.greenpeace.org/2019/03/28/china-new-coal-plants-2030-climate/
Happy carbon (sic) tax day, Mr McKibbin. Idiot.
We don’t need any policy on “climate change” whatsoever.
“Warwick McKibbin had a very sensible op-ed in the AFR this morning…” Sorry, Sinc – I beg to disagree. The first premise: ‘Australia needs a comprehensive policy to deal with climate change’
is B0ll0ck$. Nothing that Australia does to reduce ’emissions (of CO2)’ will have any effect on the world’s climate, whilst China and India are growing their emissions as fast as they can to bring cheap and reliable electricity to their poorest. Thus everything that follows in the op-ed is irrelevant.
The real issue is that the Australian voters are not stupid – they won’t vote to have their hard-earned money used to pay for fairy dust and unicorns. I predict that the ALP will pay for this nonsense at the ballot box.
Lower world populations equal reductions in carbon emissions.
Do we really need all those people in say, China or India or Pakistan or Africa or the Middle East or Germany for example? Stalin had a good 5 year plan for the Ukraine, perhaps McKibbon could write a similar one for the UN to mandate.
When Mr McKibben is able to tell me by how much the temperature will change as a result of his comprehensive policy then I might consider whether it is a good thing to do (or not). In the meantime let’s spend this money on productive and worthwhile activities that benefit the country and its citizens.
I agree with everything that BoyfromTottenham wrote except…”The real issue is that the Australian voters are not stupid – they won’t vote to have their hard-earned money used to pay for fairy dust and unicorns. I predict that the ALP will pay for this nonsense at the ballot box.”
There are plenty of stupid voters in lala land. They will be the first to squeal when the electricity prices go thru the roof if Liebors policies are implemented.
Can’t we do better than this description? What about, Ignorant scumbags do?
How long will this charade persist?
“If you wish to converse with me,” said Voltaire, “define your terms.”
Define “Global Warming”. In terms of an “average suface air temperature” (which is meaningless anyhow as it is not possible to compute) it has increased about 1.6 degrees from 1850 to 1998. It has decreased the same amount since 1998. The UHI is 1.7 degrees C, so it is now cooler than it has been since the end of the little ice age, and in all likelihood 7 to 10 degrees lower than the Holcene optimum about 9000 years ago. Does that about sum it up?
Define “climate change”. A nonsensical term with no more meaning than “flying pigs”. Climate is a REGIONAL parameter used to compare weather in one region to another, using a classification system based on typical weather over a period of years. “Global climate” is nonsense like the phrase “global language”.
Define “Greenhouse effect”. There is no such thing. Like any other planet with an atmosphere, the surface temperature is determined by solar radiative inputs and radiative outputs to space, and the adiabatic lapse rate. The composition of the atmosphere is immaterial other than in determining the lapse rate.
The entire loony scam is no more and no less nonsense than the witch hunts of the 17th century base on King James I treatise “Daemonology”. That scam lasted for over a hundred years.
When can we see an end to the current gibberish?
BoyfromTottenham, mem, wal1957, Karabar and others have all said it better than I could.
I admire Sinclair and I can understand that he thinks it is necessary to engage in debate with fellow economists. But McKibbin’s op-ed is not ‘sensible’, it is another contribution to the circle-jerk climate change fraud which is suppressing the economy.
It’s not going to end; not while the establishment academia, media and political ruling class continue enforcing it. We live in a brave new world that has abandoned reason and common sense.