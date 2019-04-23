Peak alarmism. Are we there yet?

Posted on 10:25 am, April 23, 2019 by Rafe Champion

Extinction Rebellion is trying hard. Located via this site, h/t TFX.

This entry was posted in Global warming and climate change policy, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Peak alarmism. Are we there yet?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.