Picking fights

The ALP and their fellow travellers are picking a lot of fights.
Retirees.
Mortgage brokers.
Taxpayers.
Easter worshippers. Christians.
That is from the Australian Political Debate page on Facebook.
Really? Not smart. Not necessary.
The faithful should be left alone to worship in their manner. The faithful of ALL religions should be left alone.
Leftists don’t like Christians.
They tolerate you know who.
Social media or socialist media?
Indeed. Yet that is a failing of leftists not ‘you know how’. This nonstop criticism of ‘you know how’ is also not smart and unnecessary.
Retirees. Mortgage brokers. Taxpayers. Christians.
Sceptical scientists.
The leftists attack Christians because they know they wont repond violently to criticism like “you know who “ ,cowadice o]it a partif being a lefty ,yiu notice the fascist antifa cowards never pick on “you know who “do they ,gutless cowards ,yelliw streak. A mile wide .
Mind you, ScoMo invites the media into a fairly individual/personal form of worshipping. It shows him as he is, but really, what does he expect ?
Quite right Nick
Can you imagine Tony Abbott asking the press to his mass
This Pentecostal happy clappy stuff makes my flesh creep
Keep it to yourself Scott
Nick
#2995363, posted on April 23, 2019 at 12:07 pm
Dorothy
#2995406, posted on April 23, 2019 at 12:45 pm
Why do you assume that ScoMo invited them?
The AGE didn’t have to publish that image….. But they did.
On a day when Muslim supremacists attack Christians during Easter…. We have the Media and their shills attacking Scott Morrison for his Christian beliefs.
It would seem the Media and Muslim extremists see eye to eye on something.
Somewhere there is an AGE sub editor chortling away to itself about how they got the “Nazi” meme into ScoMo’s Easter worship.
Sinc,
Absolutely. It’s especially irritating when you’re planning a you know what.
So, smart and necessary? Just kidding.
Hmmmmm – yes. Missing the Oxford comma.