Picking fights

Posted on 11:34 am, April 23, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

The ALP and their fellow travellers are picking a lot of fights.

Retirees.

Mortgage brokers.

Taxpayers.

Easter worshippers. Christians.

That is from the Australian Political Debate page on Facebook.

Really? Not smart. Not necessary.

The faithful should be left alone to worship in their manner. The faithful of ALL religions should be left alone.

11 Responses to Picking fights

  1. stackja
    #2995344, posted on April 23, 2019 at 11:43 am

    Leftists don’t like Christians.
    They tolerate you know who.

  2. The Educator
    #2995345, posted on April 23, 2019 at 11:43 am

    Social media or socialist media?

  3. Sinclair Davidson
    #2995349, posted on April 23, 2019 at 11:45 am

    They tolerate you know who.

    Indeed. Yet that is a failing of leftists not ‘you know how’. This nonstop criticism of ‘you know how’ is also not smart and unnecessary.

  4. Roger
    #2995355, posted on April 23, 2019 at 11:56 am

    Retirees. Mortgage brokers. Taxpayers. Christians.

    Sceptical scientists.

  5. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2995360, posted on April 23, 2019 at 12:03 pm

    The leftists attack Christians because they know they wont repond violently to criticism like “you know who “ ,cowadice o]it a partif being a lefty ,yiu notice the fascist antifa cowards never pick on “you know who “do they ,gutless cowards ,yelliw streak. A mile wide .

  6. Nick
    #2995363, posted on April 23, 2019 at 12:07 pm

    Mind you, ScoMo invites the media into a fairly individual/personal form of worshipping. It shows him as he is, but really, what does he expect ?

  7. Dorothy
    #2995406, posted on April 23, 2019 at 12:45 pm

    Quite right Nick
    Can you imagine Tony Abbott asking the press to his mass
    This Pentecostal happy clappy stuff makes my flesh creep
    Keep it to yourself Scott

  8. Tim Neilson
    #2995409, posted on April 23, 2019 at 12:48 pm

    Nick
    #2995363, posted on April 23, 2019 at 12:07 pm
    Dorothy
    #2995406, posted on April 23, 2019 at 12:45 pm

    Why do you assume that ScoMo invited them?

  9. J.H.
    #2995412, posted on April 23, 2019 at 12:50 pm

    The AGE didn’t have to publish that image….. But they did.
    On a day when Muslim supremacists attack Christians during Easter…. We have the Media and their shills attacking Scott Morrison for his Christian beliefs.

    It would seem the Media and Muslim extremists see eye to eye on something.

    Somewhere there is an AGE sub editor chortling away to itself about how they got the “Nazi” meme into ScoMo’s Easter worship.

  10. pbw
    #2995413, posted on April 23, 2019 at 12:50 pm

    Sinc,

    This nonstop criticism of ‘you know how [i.e. who]’ is also not smart and unnecessary.

    Absolutely. It’s especially irritating when you’re planning a you know what.

    not smart and unnecessary

    So, smart and necessary? Just kidding.

  11. Sinclair Davidson
    #2995415, posted on April 23, 2019 at 12:53 pm

    Hmmmmm – yes. Missing the Oxford comma.

