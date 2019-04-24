Are we approaching a tipping point in climate policy?

I don’t like to say this but I think it may be the case. Not talking about the warming but the potentially disastrous things that are being done to stop it.

Maybe the Titanic of carbon mitigation policy is too big to be allowed to fail, there may be so many financial, ideological and religious forces pushing that it can’t be turned around.

The benign warming of a degree or so over a century and the prospect of a similar increase in the next century has been beaten up into a threat to the future of life on earth.

The philosophical/ideological/rhetorical driver is post normal science that the Marxist Jerome Ravetz invented to promote alarm about the environment and motivate urgent and largescale political activity. It played into the campaign to convert the sensible conservation movement into radical environmentalism.

Key ideas are uncertainty, ‘decision stakes’, democratization and rejection of the traditional idea of value-free scientific knowledge. So if you can’t be certain that there is no big deal about some alleged problem then you have to operate on the basis of the worst possible scenario however remote it might be in time and scientific credibility. Democratization plays out in the obsession with consensus regardless of the scientific merits of the case. And the injection of social/political values into the domain of assessing scientific merit undermines all the rules that have been laboriously crafted to promote the growth of well-tested scientific theories.

I am quite keen on values myself in the traditional way and I would like the alarmists who are so concerned about the future of the planet to bring their best moral values to bear on some things that they seem to have overlooked while arm-waving and virtue-signalling about hypothetical futures. Such as:

The opportunity cost (services like hospitals, schools, disability services and public health infrastructure) that we could get from the one or two trillion dollars per annum that we are spending around the world to mitigate “carbon pollution”.

The lives that are lost in the developing countries where families cook indoors with animal dung and the like instead of coal-fired electricity because the international lending agencies want them to do wind and solar.

Lives lost due to the corn taken out of the human food chain to put in petrol tanks. Likewise the forests converted to palm oil plantations and the other forests cut down to make wood chips to burn in Europe for carbon credits.

The ecosystems and productive farmland scraped clean of living matter to be replaced by solar and wind factories.

The carnage of birds and bats including endangered species minced by windmills.

And then the damage to civil society and the climate of political debate by the fanaticism of the warming warriors.

And the similar damage to the credibility of science itself and the universities, and indeed the school system.

All of these things have reached a point where it is hard to see a way back. And that is why we may be approaching a tipping point. We may have even passed it because the impetus for alarm seems to be growing as the school children take up the cause and lecture their parents and grand parents about it.

Time for a glass of warm milk and a lie down!