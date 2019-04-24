Get Up being extra grubby

Posted on 9:34 am, April 24, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

This entry was posted in 2019 election, Taking out the trash. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Get Up being extra grubby

  1. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #2995969, posted on April 24, 2019 at 9:45 am

    If you drown in water that rises by 1.6 mm per year, well don’t you deserve a Darwin Award?

    Hell, you’ll die from starvation first.

  2. John64
    #2995988, posted on April 24, 2019 at 10:03 am

    GetUp! has pulled the ad according to The Oz but they have played this masterfully.

    It is now being played on repeat reel – for free – by MSM news; along with the story that is has been withdrawn.

    Lefties will love it.

    Those who would never vote for a GetUp! endorsed candidate will think it is a disgrace but they don’t matter.

  3. Infidel Tiger
    #2996004, posted on April 24, 2019 at 10:14 am

    As Tone said, they have just defamed 150,000 surf lifesavers.

    These people are a sum and will be your overlords for the next few decades.

    Buy toilet paper and canned food.

  4. Angus Black
    #2996007, posted on April 24, 2019 at 10:15 am

    I’d sue, if I were either Tony or the Lifesavers of Australia.

  5. candy
    #2996008, posted on April 24, 2019 at 10:17 am

    Will TA sue? just for once in his life take a stand against this hate, and defamation of 150,000 surf lifesavers?

    He could win a payout and donate it to the Surf Lifesaving Australia.

  6. Enoch Root
    #2996021, posted on April 24, 2019 at 10:28 am

    Hm…

    I was expecting a Tsunami caused by CO2 emissions. LOL

    Why doesn’t the lady in the ad go in the water and try to save the person drowning? Why is it always someone else’s responsibility? Typical “Get Up” behavior…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.