Justinian the Great: The Most Stupid Election Ever!

The Australian Nuclear Science Technology Organisation is a government agency and taxpayers fund it about $200m per year for operations alone.
According to ANSTO:
nuclear power is one of the fastest growing energy options for countries seeking energy security and low-emission energy solutions.
According to Labor environment spokesman, Tony Burke:
Nuclear power is against the law in Australia. It is extraordinary that Scott Morrison is now contemplating changing the law to allow nuclear power stations in Australia.
According to Scott Morrison having previously opened the door to nuclear energy a tiny, tiny fraction:
This is not our policy and we have no plans to change that.
If that is not evidenced based policy from Labor and Liberal I don’t what is. Why we fund ANSTO for government to wholly disregard is beyond me.
Meanwhile both parties are committed to ludicrous emissions reductions targets, irresponsible population growth, and electric vehicles!
Would it be too much for a journalist to ask Shorten or Burke how it is ok to have a nuclear reactor for medical purposes but not for energy?
Can they ask Di’Natale if the good doctor’s opposition to nuclear technology extends to denying nuclear medicine to his unfortunate patients?
Can anyone ask the Prime Minister why is it legal to export uranium for energy but illegal to use uranium for domestic energy production?
Can anyone ask any politician how it is we manage to handle and store spent fuel rods and radioactive waste at Lucas Heights without fuss?
This really is the most stupid election ever in what is fast becoming (and PISA scores prove) the most stupid nation on earth.
Of course just when you think things can’t get any dumber I came across this gem from the CEO of ANSTO from its latest annual report:
ANSTO is a member of the Science and Gender Equity initiative (SAGE) which strives to address gender equity in the STEMM sector in Australia. We made a number of advances in this area over the year including welcoming Jayne Senior and Pamela Naidoo-Ameglio onto the ANSTO Executive. I would like to thank them for their contribution to the team.
Seems like the state of science at ANSTO just went critical as well!
They produce pretty much all the medical isotopes for Australian hospitals, and do rather a lot of metallurgical testwork and piloting for Australian mining companies. Not sure they cost the government a great deal actually.
Ditch CSIRO, keep ANSTO. The latter have a much better commercial and realist outlook. It helps that as nuclear people they are pariahs already, so there’s nothing to seduce them to go lefty.
CSIRO got the rabbit. Then got AGW under RGR. Unless shows improvement. Yes go away.
Most Cats, don’t it seems, remember Gough election.
And how come it is safe to stuff 160 or so submariner crew into a long metal cylinder along with a nuclear power plant and send it underwater for months at a time but a site for a waste dump of nuclear materials can’t be safely located anywhere in Australia’s outback. Meanwhile, our major hospitals store low risk nuclear waste under the stairs, in the basement, but sending it to a waste dump in the outback is too risky, for us.
Yeah right…
I’ve never understood why we’re happy to sell fissile material to other countries to produce electricity but think we’re above using it ourselves. Australia should be a fantastic to use nuclear power and frankly store the waste products. Other countries should be paying us to do it for them.
With modern reactor designs the risks are far lower than in the past so I’m not sure why it can’t be on the table here? I think that and then I remember that we’re a nation of immature imbeciles who are unable to have an adult conversation about any big and important issues.
If the major political parties have decided that fossil fuels are out of bounds for future energy use, then they’d better come up with a plan for base load power in a bloody hurry, because renewables and batteries aren’t getting us there any time soon.
A question for the Great Justinian …
Where in the world has adopted nuclear power without:
(a) heavy government intervention; and
(b) specialised liability limitations?
The history of the UK nuclear industry (albeit one once tied to strategic armaments development) is one of fantastic promises of low cost energy that have never eventuated. Instead, they’re stuck with the government picking up the yet to be costed liability to remediate dozens of now disused nuclear power stations. What guarantee have we that the same would not occur here? And why would we use nukes when we have abundant gas capable of recovery by ‘unconventional’ means?
You might like to your list of stupidities that Australia has been a member since 2016 of the Generation IV International Forum, “a co-operative international endeavour which was set up to carry out the research and development needed to establish the feasibility and performance capabilities of the next generation nuclear energy systems.”…..” Currently active members of the Generation IV International Forum (GIF) include: Australia, Canada, China, the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom), France, Japan, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, and the United States. The non-active members are Argentina, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. Switzerland joined in 2002, Euratom in 2003, and China and Russia in 2006. ”
So we are members of an organisation establishing the feasibility of alternative designs for future intrinsically safe reactor types that it is illegal for us to deploy, and impossible for our politicians to even discuss sensibly.
Thank you Justinian for shaking the plums on the tree. Timely article. Yes, we in Australia need to come to terms with the whole nuclear energy thing. Unfortunately Australians still have a big outdated guilt/scary/blow-up monster thing about nuclear that has been fanned by the Labor Party, yet other countries have moved on with nuclear now providing much of the western worlds energy. It is Labor that is the Luddites in this field with Libs kowtowing as usual. Time for a change!