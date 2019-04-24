Justinian the Great: The Most Stupid Election Ever!

The Australian Nuclear Science Technology Organisation is a government agency and taxpayers fund it about $200m per year for operations alone.

According to ANSTO:

nuclear power is one of the fastest growing energy options for countries seeking energy security and low-emission energy solutions.

According to Labor environment spokesman, Tony Burke:

Nuclear power is against the law in Australia. It is extraordinary that Scott Morrison is now contemplating changing the law to allow nuclear power stations in Australia.

According to Scott Morrison having previously opened the door to nuclear energy a tiny, tiny fraction:

This is not our policy and we have no plans to change that.

If that is not evidenced based policy from Labor and Liberal I don’t what is. Why we fund ANSTO for government to wholly disregard is beyond me.

Meanwhile both parties are committed to ludicrous emissions reductions targets, irresponsible population growth, and electric vehicles!

Would it be too much for a journalist to ask Shorten or Burke how it is ok to have a nuclear reactor for medical purposes but not for energy?

Can they ask Di’Natale if the good doctor’s opposition to nuclear technology extends to denying nuclear medicine to his unfortunate patients?

Can anyone ask the Prime Minister why is it legal to export uranium for energy but illegal to use uranium for domestic energy production?

Can anyone ask any politician how it is we manage to handle and store spent fuel rods and radioactive waste at Lucas Heights without fuss?

This really is the most stupid election ever in what is fast becoming (and PISA scores prove) the most stupid nation on earth.

Of course just when you think things can’t get any dumber I came across this gem from the CEO of ANSTO from its latest annual report:

ANSTO is a member of the Science and Gender Equity initiative (SAGE) which strives to address gender equity in the STEMM sector in Australia. We made a number of advances in this area over the year including welcoming Jayne Senior and Pamela Naidoo-Ameglio onto the ANSTO Executive. I would like to thank them for their contribution to the team.

Seems like the state of science at ANSTO just went critical as well!