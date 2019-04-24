Why are the miners taking up renewables?

Jo Nova explains the weekend news that mining companies are using more renewables. We have to have a renewable energy target to force fossil fuels out of business and increase the cost of power.
A better headline would be: Renewable targets make electricity so expensive miners are forced to switch to renewables.
The money quote:
“Emily Alford is a principal consultant at Oakley Greenwood … [she] told The Weekend Australian that solar generation cost about $200 a megawatt hour five years ago, and had dropped to about $70-$80 now.”
Compare that to 53 year old Hazelwood coal power which was selling electricity for $30/MWh in it’s last month of operation. When brown coal stations set the price in Victoria they were winning bids at prices like $13/MWh. The cheapest electricity in the world comes from 30 year old brown coal plants.
The $70-$80 estimate is artificially low. Unreliable power makes the other baseload generators more expensive, adding $30/MWh to gas generators for example. Because the back up generators have to be there, not earning money while solar feeds in, they have to charge more to recoup those costs in a shorter working period. Doh. So add that cost to solar, not the gas.
Several reasons: money, money money and approval from their peers.
Government subsidies are distorting the entire economy of power generation making it far easier to go along with the green agenda. One company taking advantage of subsidies leads all the other ones to follow suit, hey it’s free money.
The managers of coal companies are social creatures just like everyone else and they want to be lauded for saving the planet. Science doesn’t even come into it, science is for little people they employ and expect to make it work.
For those miners in remote locations, renewables with a diesel generator makes sense. Anywhere else is a costly duplication of transmission infrastructure for a lower reliability of supply.
Alans is correct – solar can compete with diesel off-grid.
I have an article in the issue of Quadrant due out next week that deals with the integration costs of renewables – costs that are usually just ignored by the advocates, who state the Levellised Cost of Energy. The acknowledged costs include back-up, extra transmission requirements with low capacity factors, and the cost imposed on reliable generators through reduced capital utilisation. The literature estimates these as at least 50% of generation costs, which puts their true cost well above ultrasupercritical coal. (USC can reduce GHG emissions by 25% over conventional black coal – the Paris target – and 40% over brown coal).
As to unsubsidised costs, the US company Lazard (Google it) gives regular estimates for unsubsidised renewables. Their most recent estimate (November 2018) is $US43-131/MWh for solar, or $A61.92-188.64/MWh converted at the most recent estimate for Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) of $A1.44 to $US1. The estimate for wind is $US34-73/MWh, or $A48.96-105.12 @PPP of 1.44.
The RET large scale certificates apply to miners. As mentioned above; a variety of situations prevails in the case of “miners”. I was unable to read the entire Weekend Australian article refered go in Jonova’s link but this link: https://www.ausimmbulletin.com/feature/future-mining-renewables/ puts a little meat on the bones of the headline.
One should note that the eastern goldfields of WA built a private gas pipeline from the NW of the state decades ago. These RE ventures are subsidized in a high cost energy environment. All already have backup.
Two reasons. Firstly, increasingly the middle and upper management of the larger miners are becoming a phalanx of slick suited elites with MBAs rather than the old promoted knock around types. The latter seem to be more sceptical of climate stuff than the former.
Second, they all want to avoid being eaten by the green leopard, which takes the hindmost first.