Here is a question from Quora I have slightly changed which I leave for you to work out for yourself:
A thief walks into a store and steals $350. The thief then buys $350 worth of goods at the store. In the end, did the store lose any money and if so, how much?
To help you along, let me add in this quote from John Stuart Mill’s 1844 Essay, “Of the Influence of Production on Consumption”.
“The man who steals money out of a shop, provided he expends it all again at the same shop, is a benefactor to the tradesman whom he robs, and that the same operation, repeated sufficiently often, would make the tradesman’s fortune.”
I need hardly add that Mill thought he was being fantastically ironic. But there is then this, the third iteration.
A government who taxes you to the hilt but then spends the money it took from you on whatever the government chooses to buy, provides a benefit to you and everyone else since it adds to the level of demand and therefore helps maintain full employment.
This is modern economic theory and practice to the back teeth. In looking at this third iteration, bear in mind the money spent on school halls, pink batts and the NBN, along with all of the other stimulus spending, following the GFC.
[My thanks to Tony for bringing this Quora question to my attention.]
Taxpayers who get a tax refund have stolen money from the government. And so preventing the government helping other taxpayers.
Taxpayers who get a refund have at some point paid more tax than they needed to and the refund is settlement for that. They have effectively given the government a coerced interest free loan, sometimes for a year or more.
The key is does the government spending add to the capital stock of the country; in valuer’s terminology, does the building, road, school etc add value.
A new bridge over a river on a major road adds to the national capital stock however two new school halls built at school sites which already have a hall each add very little to the national capital stock and in purely commercial terms; the valuer’s, add little value.
Few people are aware that the rationale for the school halls programme was that the money could be spent very quickly as schools do not need council permission to build. Hard to believe, but there it is.
(It’s so, so easy to spend other people’s money).
It was alleged to me that one builder who had won a lot of school building contracts, still had 25% of the contracts he had won to build, three years after the GFC.
In truth, the addition to capital stock was most likely to the capital stock; investments, of the builders.
$700 less mark up I expect. I say he’s stolen turn over as well as money. Someone else would have bought that merchandise so he’s doubled up.
The Bail Out
It is a slow day in a little Greek Village. The rain is beating down and the streets are deserted. Times are tough, everybody is in debt, and everybody lives on credit.
On this particular day a rich German tourist is driving through the village, stops at the local hotel and lays a €100 note on the desk, telling the hotel owner he wants to inspect the rooms upstairs in order to pick one to spend the night.
The owner gives him some keys and, as soon as the visitor has walked upstairs, the hotelier grabs the €100 note and runs next door to pay his debt to the butcher.
The butcher takes the €100 note and runs down the street to repay his debt to the pig farmer.
The pig farmer takes the €100 note and heads off to pay his bill at the supplier of feed and fuel.
The guy at the Farmers’ Co-op takes the €100 note and runs to pay his drinks bill at the taverna.
The publican slips the money along to the local prostitute drinking at the bar, who has also been facing hard times and has had to offer him “services” on credit.
The hooker then rushes to the hotel and pays off her room bill to the hotel owner with the €100 note.
The hotel proprietor then places the €100 note back on the counter so the rich traveller will not suspect anything. At that moment the traveller comes down the stairs, picks up the €100 note, states that the rooms are not satisfactory, takes the money, and leaves town.
No one produced anything. No one earned anything. However, the whole village is now out of debt and looking to the future with a lot more optimism. And that, Ladies and Gentlemen, is how a bailout package works.
(I can’t recall from where this was copied- could have been here).