Currency Lad: Did you know that “George” means “sacrifice in the desert”?

Posted on 11:51 am, April 25, 2019 by Guest Author

If you missed it last night, I highly recommend the latest episode of Anh’s Brush With Fame.

The famous person featured was none other than Lindy Chamberlain. I’ve never seen or appreciated her like this. She is a strong, admirable woman, and a heroic Christian. It is testament to Anh Do’s sincerity and humane depth that he brought so much out of his subject – on this occasion, more memorably in conversation than on canvas. The story Lindy told that brought them both to tears was harrowingly sad. This was the best 27 minutes of television I’ve watched for a long time.

Here was a woman whose demeanor was disliked, who was a member of a vilified Christian sect, who was calumniated by malicious journalists and targeted by vengeful police officers, who was victimised by a disgracefully incompetent investigation, who was subjected to multiple trials and who was falsely imprisoned.

Nothing remotely like this could happen again, right?

  1. stackja
    #2997002, posted on April 25, 2019 at 11:57 am

    Lindy was innocent.
    GP is innocent.
    Will the guilty face sanctions?
    NT officials didn’t.

  2. Entropy
    #2997021, posted on April 25, 2019 at 12:12 pm

    There are many parallels to the behaviour of police, the public and the betrayal of justice.

  3. Winston Smith
    #2997029, posted on April 25, 2019 at 12:22 pm

    Stackja:
    “Will the guilty face sanctions?”
    They never do, and that’s why it keeps happening.

