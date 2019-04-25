Currency Lad: Did you know that “George” means “sacrifice in the desert”?

If you missed it last night, I highly recommend the latest episode of Anh’s Brush With Fame.

The famous person featured was none other than Lindy Chamberlain. I’ve never seen or appreciated her like this. She is a strong, admirable woman, and a heroic Christian. It is testament to Anh Do’s sincerity and humane depth that he brought so much out of his subject – on this occasion, more memorably in conversation than on canvas. The story Lindy told that brought them both to tears was harrowingly sad. This was the best 27 minutes of television I’ve watched for a long time.

Here was a woman whose demeanor was disliked, who was a member of a vilified Christian sect, who was calumniated by malicious journalists and targeted by vengeful police officers, who was victimised by a disgracefully incompetent investigation, who was subjected to multiple trials and who was falsely imprisoned.

Nothing remotely like this could happen again, right?