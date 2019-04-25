“One of the gravest modern offenses to government transparency” = Hillary and the Obama “Justice” Department

Here’s what all this means. Obama with 100% certainty knew that Hillary was using an unsecured server to send him emails which is in complete violation of the Espionage Act of the United States. Now read on.

From Ace of Spades:

The big story is, despite the Democrat-Left-Media Complex’s shrill shrieking about impeaching President Trump, the focus is at long last starting to shift towards the real culprits in the entire Russia-Gate Collusion Hoax, Coverup and Attempted Coup (still ongoing) who just happen to be heavily implicated in the Hillary Clinton e-mail scandal – what US District Judge Royce Lamberth’s court described as “one of the gravest modern offenses to government transparency.”

“…In addition to the Executive Office of the President [Obama], [former assistant director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division, Bill] Priestap also named “Clinton aides Cheryl Mills, Heather Samuelson, Jacob Sullivan, and Justin Cooper; former Clinton information technology staffer Bryan Pagliano, the State Department, Secret Service, and Washington-based law firm Williams and Connolly…”

According to [Judicial Watch], Priestap also testified that nearly 49,000 Clinton server emails were reviewed as a result of a search warrant for her material on Anthony Weiner’s laptop. Weiner was then the wayward husband of Huma Abedin, the vice chair of Clinton’s 2016 campaign for president.

“This astonishing confirmation, made under oath by the FBI, shows that the Obama FBI had to go to President Obama’s White House office to find emails that Hillary Clinton tried to destroy or hide from the American people,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “No wonder Hillary Clinton has thus far skated – – Barack Obama is implicated in her email scheme…”