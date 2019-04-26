If you ever came upon an organisation called the Patriotic Millionaires; what would you think they do?

Do they give of their time and money to the community? Do they mentor the young or disadvantaged? Do they volunteer for military service or community service?

Nope. The (American) Patriotic Millionaires advocate for the following:

All citizens should enjoy political power equal to that enjoyed by millionaires;

All citizens who work full time should be able to afford their basic needs;

Tax receipts from millionaires, billionaires and corporations should comprise a greater proportion of federal tax receipts.

If TAFKAS was to translate, this would be:

greater regulation of speech, politics and civil society;

a statutory”living wage”;

increased taxes on individuals and business.

You’d think the Patriotic Millionaires are the front benches of the Labor and Liberal Parties.

All that’s missing from their manifesto is climate change action, various inter-sectional sub-group quotas and liberated immigration and then definitely they would qualify for the front bench of the Labor and Liberal Parties.