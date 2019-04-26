Roundup 26 April

The Libertarian Calendar from Mannkal. Failed predictions of environmental disaster. Fake news about polar bears turns neurotic Scandinavian schoolgirl into a pinup for the climate loonies. CIS events, see the Mannkal Libertarian Calendar.

A bundle of news from the Global Warming Policy Forum. Electric vehicles in Germany account for more CO2 emissions than diesel ones. German electricity is set to get significantly more expensive in 2019 due to the power grid becoming 8 percent more expensive. The radical Afd party in Germany with climate scepticism on the platform has emerged as the most popular party in the east of the country, overtaking Angela Merkel’s conservatives before finely balanced elections. And more.

Dan Mitchell reports on the public liability for social security in the United States. 42 Trillion in the hole.

The obvious takeaway is that the program is bankrupt. Indeed, a private pension fund with these numbers would have been shut down a long time ago. And its executives would be in prison for running a Ponzi Scheme. Politicians won’t put themselves in prison, of course, but they eventually will be forced to address Social Security’s huge shortfall. If nothing else, the so-called Trust Fund (which isn’t a real Trust Fund since it is filled with IOUs) runs out of money in 2035.

Don’t worry, in the long run we are all dead, as someone said.

From the IPA 20 policies to fix Australia.

Alan Moran reviews Climate Hysteria, the massive cost of runaway alarmism.

