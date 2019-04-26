Why don’t things make sense?

The three posts came up sequentially at Lucianne.com, each one worth pondering. Irrational doesn’t quite capture it. The impulses in all three stories seem mad and inexplicable. I could say more, but nothing adds up. I can see what people do, but cannot see how any of it connects up with any kind of ends-and-means project visible to myself. Anyway, all this has been part of the latest news.
It´s all about hate and
bloodlust that´s never sated
National Post [Can], by Terry Glavin Original Article At least two of the suicide bombers had law degrees. Two were brothers from a wealthy Colombo family, one of whom attended university in the United Kingdom and earned a postgraduate degree in Australia. There were nine of them altogether, eight men and a woman. Most were “well-educated and come from (the) middle or upper-middle class,” Ruwan Wijewardene, Sri Lanka’s deputy defence minister, told reporters. There is still much to piece together from what happened on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka, about why the authorities did not respond to specific and actionable intelligence about an imminent jihadist
Trump Opponents Never Tire of Losing American Spectator, by David Catron Original Article For well over three years, Donald Trump has been under attack. He has been subjected to unprecedented slander by the media, dirty tricks by the Democrats, legally dubious investigations, and sabotage by the deep state. Yet he is not only still standing, he has a record of accomplishments that any president would be happy to claim after two years in office. One would think his opponents would be able to divine a message from this. To wit, their time might be better spent working on behalf of the voters rather than launching further futile attempts to bring Trump down.
What Would an ‘Open Borders’
World Actually Look Like?
The Nation, by John Washington Original Article In the summer of 1947, the British lord and lawyer Sir Cyril Radcliffe found himself in charge of the fate of a subcontinent. As the freshly appointed head of the Boundary Commission, he was tasked with dividing up the British India territories of Bengal and Punjab—and he had just a few weeks to complete the task. After three and a half centuries of brutal and exploitative involvement in the region, the last 90 years as official imperial overlord of the British Raj, the United Kingdom was officially abdicating colonial rule. Deeply in debt from two world wars,