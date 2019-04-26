Windwatch 26 April

Posted on 6:55 am, April 26, 2019 by Rafe Champion

Interesting 24 hour cycle, not a screen shot so it will change, the point to mention was the need for black coal to ramp up from 10.3 GW to 14.2GW between 2.30 and 6.30 when the sun was gone before the peak demand of 24GW. Black coal went down to 9.3GW at the 4am low point of demand at 17GW. Looking forward to life without Liddell?

2 Responses to Windwatch 26 April

  1. stackja
    #2997580, posted on April 26, 2019 at 7:05 am

    BS will ‘fix’ it.

  2. amortiser
    #2997596, posted on April 26, 2019 at 7:43 am

    So now they are proposing cow pats as an energy source.

    That can’t be right. Cows are destroying the planet.

    I’m confused!!

