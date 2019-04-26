Windwatch 26 April

Interesting 24 hour cycle, not a screen shot so it will change, the point to mention was the need for black coal to ramp up from 10.3 GW to 14.2GW between 2.30 and 6.30 when the sun was gone before the peak demand of 24GW. Black coal went down to 9.3GW at the 4am low point of demand at 17GW. Looking forward to life without Liddell?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

