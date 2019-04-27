Christine Lakatos, bodybuilder and conservative commentator

Another item for the ‘you could not make it up’ file. This is Christine Lakatos.

Christine Lakatos is an ACE Certified Fitness Trainer and has over 39 years experience in the health & fitness industry. She is the creator and author of “My Diva Diet: A Woman’s Last Book.” She is a retired bodybuilder and fitness competitor, whom won many titles during 1989 to 1995, including an American Gladiator contestant in 1990. She has been featured in the Orbitrek infomercial–1997, 20 live episodes on the KESQ TV 3 Midday Show–1993-94, in various fitness and bodybuilding publications… Other than fitness, and as a die-hard Conservative she’s been known to blog about politics (The Green Corruption Files) and was featured by some well-known conservative personalities and platforms (2009-2012).

She came to my notice in a paper on the explosion of funding for climate science in recent decades. She was cited as the author of studies that followed how large sums of money allocated to stimulate the economy found their way to supporters of Obama and his presidential campaigns.

Interview with African American Conservatives.